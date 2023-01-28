For a certain generation of gamers, the opening chords of All I Want by punk band The Offspring is inextricably linked to the image of a bright yellow taxi that is launched over one of those typical San Francisco cable cars.

The “open-world” Sega racing game was a chaotic, colorful breath of fresh air when it arrived in arcades (and on Sega’s own Dreamcast) in the late ’90s, where closed circuits were being written off in favor of a full-on 3D city ​​full of traffic.

Your job was simple: come to a stop with squealing tires for a potential customer and deliver them to their destination as quickly and stylishly as possible. Product placement was still in its infancy in the game world, but probably has Crazy Taxi made a lot of money for its creators, because many of those destinations were shops and foodhouses that also existed in real life: Levi’s Jeans, Tower Records, Pizza Hut.

Always on the hunt for the shortest route

On the other hand, if you as a passenger spend a ton of money on a taxi ride just to get to a KFC, there may be something wrong with your money priorities anyway. The original game only had one location, but this west coast city, which wasn’t just a bit San Francisco inspired, was bursting with shortcuts.

And with the time limits tight and the passengers demanding, you were always looking for a way to gain a few seconds on your route. Often the quickest way to your destination was simply not to drive on the street, but to take the direct route through a huge field of grass – a bit like actively figuring out whether there might also be a lower score for Uber drivers than zero stars.

But if you were really on your way to a high score, you could earn extra money through tips, and then by performing risky stunts such as drifting, jumping and just missing other cars in the game. All of those things that, if done in real life, would have your passenger scrambling for the door handle, uttering shrieks that would make every dog ​​within three miles howl. Hey, there’s a reason they don’t Sensible Taxi called…

Gameplay of Crazy Taxi (1999)