He was one of the longest-running competitors of the famous show hosted by Enrico Papi. Here’s what it does today.

Sarabanda it was one of the most popular programs on Italian television. Led by Enrico Papiit aired from 1997 to 2004. It was a quiz where the contestants had to guess the titles of the songs.

During the episodes there were really extraordinary competitors who, with a few notes, were able to decipher the title of the song.

One of these was thecat man. To the registry office Gabriele Sbattella, he was champion for 79 episodes. Gabriele thanks to his participation in the program had a great popularity. He was truly amazing in his ability to guess song titles by listening to them for a few seconds.

After many years, Gabriele has been a guest since Barbara D’Urso to Afternoon 5 where he retraced his career in broadcasting and also revealed what he is doing today.

Gabriele confessed to having abandoned the profession of animator and today he is a Journalist. He writes about sports, music and has even published a book.

“With Enrico Papi I won 79 bets, among the most awarded. They are the third with the most appearances ever. I was an entertainer in a village, I did several seasons. Then overnight they called me for Sarabanda. Now I am a journalist and I have also written a book. I followed three Sanremo Festivals, I write about sports and music. I have been working for an agency for years. At a sporting level I mainly deal with football. But I’m not saying I’m a VIP, I’m someone who has been on TV answering questions about music, I think I’ve done nothing more than that. I often clashed with the Tiger Man “ – the words of the cat man.

In another interview with Corriere della Serarevealed that he has an excellent relationship with Enrico Papi even if they are not close friends.

“To spend a different day, see what the world of television was like. I wanted to get to the final with the reigning champion. Then I became champion and I have 79 episodes left. Eventually it becomes a challenge to yourself. Among the most difficult games? The one where you had to guess as many song titles as possible while hearing a few notes in 60 seconds was terrible. I respect Enrico Papi. I don’t have his number, when we see each other we say goodbye and talk. I know that now he is doing a program on Canale 5 which is very funny, I am watching it. I like it, the public is the protagonist “ – her words.