18 years have passed (2005) since the release of the film ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’, directed by Tim Burton, which launched a group of young actors who, until then, were unknown, to fame. One of the most striking cases was that of Charlie Bucketinterpreted by Freddie Highmore, who was the kid who won the competition and took over Willie Wonka’s entire corporation. Currently, at 31 years old, he is the protagonist of the successful series ‘The Good Doctor’ on Prime Video.

However, another character in the film who has attracted attention not so much for his acting fame, but for his amazing makeover, is Augustus Gloop, the gluttonous, red-haired boy who was addicted to chocolates, played by the German Philip Wiegratz. You won’t believe how she looks at 30 years old today!

What happened to the life of the boy Augustus Gloop, from ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’?

The actor who played Augustus Gloop in ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ was the German Philip Wiegratz, born in 1993 and currently 30 years old. At age 12, his life took a 180-degree turn when he appeared in Tim Burton’s acclaimed film. He was the first child to obtain the golden ticket that guaranteed him a visit to the candy corporation, being guided by Willy Wonka himself, played at the time by Johnny Depp.

For the role, Wiegratz wore a ‘fat suit’, as his actual physique did not suit the character. However, after gaining worldwide visibility, his acting career did not take off as expected and he continued working in productions from his native country, such as ‘Lore’, ‘A Guest at Christmas’ and ‘Las gallinas locas’. ‘. In 2013, he decided to abandon acting and dedicated himself completely to his current profession: computer engineer.

He now sports long hair, a tiny beard and a much slimmer face.

Philip Wiegratz in his role as Augustus Gloop in 2005 and his current appearance. Photo: Reddit.

Wasn’t Philip Wiegratz going to be part of the movie ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’?

When Philip Wiegratz auditioned to be part of the cast of ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’, he initially didn’t catch the attention of the producers and it seemed like he would return home without the role. However, a director saw his potential to play Augustus Gloop, and he quickly adapted to the character, thus securing his casting. Even the dangerous scene in which he falls into the chocolate well was performed by himself and not by an action double, as is common in the industry.