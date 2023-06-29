It’s April 3, 1999. Liverpool-Everton are being played at Anfield. Robbie Fowler, bomber of the reds, is continually caught by the opposing fans, who give him the drug. As soon as he scores, the attacker responds to his provocation in his own way: he bends down to the baseline and … simply creates one of the most iconic celebrations in history. Now, several years later, the Arab world awaits his arrival.

fowler and the Arab dollars

And so the Saudi championship, after securing strikers of the caliber of Ronaldo and Benzema, adds another big name to its names. An ex, a champion of the past, sure, but no less valuable. Fowler is remembered for scoring 183 goals for Liverpool (between 1993 and 2002 and then 2006-07). His coaching career was not as successful. Only some experience between Thailand, Australia and India. However, this step could mean a turning point in his path: since the Saudi government has secured important market shares of the four main clubs in the country, a celestial acquisition campaign has started. In addition to the names already mentioned, we recall the recent arrivals of Kantè, Neves, Koulibaly and Mendy.