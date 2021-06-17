Do you remember the story of Nerina? The sweet dog is doing well today thanks to a benefactor who decided to lend a hand to her owner, Daniela, who had already decided to sell everything she had for cover the cost of the dog’s paw surgery. Now he can hope to live a new life with his human mother.

Source Pixabay

There Mrs. Daniela he had already prepared earrings, almost new shoes, an iron, dishes. She was really desperate, because she did not know how to pay the cost of the vet to try to save her beloved dog, as reported by the newspaper Il Tirreno.

His sad story began while he was walking with Nerina a Montecatini, where the dog lives with his best human friend. The dog started chasing a wild animal and ended up falling into a stream in a spa park.

Unfortunately one paw got stuck between the stones. And the little dog got very badly injured. Daniela immediately took Nerina to the vet and after all the diagnostic tests she received terrible news. The diagnosis wasn’t the best.

Veterinarians said Nerina needed urgent surgery. And he would have had to take some very expensive drugs until then. Really a bad blow for Ms. Daniela, who lives in state of indigence: she barely pays the rent and is helped by the parish to pay the bills.

The miracle: the cost of the paw operation paid by a benefactor

Daniela and her husband love Nerina more than anything else in the world, ever since they found her in a garbage can 7 years ago. He was just a pet in need of affection with a wire tied around his neck.

Since they began to tell the story of Daniela and Nerita, donations have come from all over the province of Pistoia. While an anonymous benefactor, a retired former metalworker, turned to the veterinarian Franco Canali of Chiesina Uzzanese where the animal is being treated to pay for the entire operation.