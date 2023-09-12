‘Maria from the neighborhood’ It is one of the most popular Mexican novels in the world, especially in Peru. In addition, thousands of fans still remember her and share some short videos of the most representative scenes on social networks, such as the one from ‘The damn cripple’in which we saw a furious Soraya lash out against young Alicia for receiving a kiss from ‘Nandito’.

Now, 28 years after the premiere of the novel starring Thalia, has been re-aired and many are wondering what happened and what some of the actors who were part of the cast look like. Among them, Osvaldo Benavideswho played Fernando de la Vegathe popular ‘Nando’.

Well-known scene from ‘María la del barrio’ in which ‘Nandito’ and Soraya appear. Photo: Televisa

What happened to the actor who played ‘Nandito’ in ‘María la del barrio’?

The actor who gave life to ‘Nandito’ in the popular novel ‘María la del barrio’ was Osvaldo Benavides, who is currently 44 years old. He has continued his career in acting by participating in various film and television productions, some of them very popular in the world, such as, for example, ‘What life stole from me’with the role of Dimitrio Mendoza, and ‘The Good Doctor’in the role of Dr. Mateo Rendon Osma.

This is what ‘Nandito’ from ‘María la del barrio’ looks like today

Currently, Osvaldo Benavides is the father of two children and looks totally different from the popular ‘Nandito’ that we met in the novel 28 years ago. On the other hand, the Mexican actor remains active on his social networks, in which he shares some events from his daily life with his more than one million followers on Instagram.