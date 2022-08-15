Miguel Angel Valenzuela Moralesbetter known as ‘Miguelito‘ in the urban genre, he is a singer who revolutionized reggaeton by becoming the youngest artist to reach its peak and rub shoulders with the greats like Daddy Yankee, Hector the Father, Jowel and Randy, among others. What has happened to your life and what does it look like today? We show it to you.

At just 6 years old, the ‘Heir’ ventured into a movement that, at that time, was classified as vulgar and not appropriate for a child. However, with a super flow despite his young age, ‘Miguelito’ released his song “Móntala”, a song that made him famous in 2007.

After releasing the popular single, the infant released a featuring of said song with Arcanal and Lenox and more artists.

Likewise, he had songs that were hits at the time such as: “Mochila de amor” and “Tranquilo huey”. Precisely, the last topic mentioned talks about the stages that he should go through as a child, despite the fact that success came to him at an early age.

Do you remember Miguelito? This is what the ‘child’ prodigy of reggaeton looks like now

Now, Miguel Valenzuela, 23 years old, wears a different appearance due to the time that has passed. After having worldwide success at a young age, the singer revealed details about his departure from the stage. “

In my adolescence it was very difficult for me because I wanted to be a regular child, but at the same time, the music (told me that) you are not a regular person, “said the now young man during an interview with the Maiky Backstage program.

This is what ‘Miguelito’ looks like, the youngest reggaeton player who won a Latin Grammy. Photo: Instagram Miguelito MTO

After 13 years of winning his only Latin Grammy, Miguelito MTO, as he now calls himself, has returned to the urban genre as a singer and sound engineer, after studying sound engineering in his teens. “I use fear as motivation to get over it. We keep working, we come with a record, ”he added.

One of his latest video clips is titled “Escapados” and is close to a million views.