Fabibi Cosplay is one of the most beloved artists within the community of Dragon Ball Z, specially in Latin America, where she has been invited to various conventions as a cosplayer and as a jury of various events. Now, he shares his work with us as maron, the ex-girlfriend of krillin.

This Chilean artist shared in her social networks her representation of this girl that only the most hardened part of the fan community will know how to recognize. maron was introduced as the first girlfriend of Krillin just before the return of Garlic Jr. in chapter 108 of the anime of Dragon Ball Z.

Fabibi Cosplay She is not just any fan of this franchise and that is why she decided to cosplay this girl who had few appearances in the series until her imminent replacement as the romantic interest of krillin. In fact, throughout the series he only had two appearances, the first was on his first date (and farewell) with the Z warrior.

And another, 3 years later (in the temporality of Dragon Ball Z), when Krillin and the others are fighting with the androids. At that moment, maron going to visit the teacher Roshi and she insists that she still loves the bald protagonist, but without further ado, all the girl’s boyfriends appear. She leaves with all of them, not knowing how to choose which one to stay with. After this event, she was not mentioned again, nor did she appear more in the series.

Fortunately, Fabibi Cosplay he remembers her fondly as he demonstrated in this representational work.

Fabibi Cosplay as Maron from Dragon Ball Z

Fabibi Cosplay has woken up interest in classic characters Dragon Ball Z. She is a Chilean artist who carefully chooses which character she is going to play and what challenges she will face when adapting it. Therefore, it is not surprising that his personal account of Instagram already exceeds the mark of 400,000 followers.

In his work as maron from Dragon Ball Z, we see that the preparation of his suit has been made to measure. Her cosplay features a yellow unikini that covers her entire body and complements it with a straightened blue wig. Because of this last detail, there are people who have confused this work of Fabibi Cosplay with another of bulma that you have previously shared.

Follow the discussion on this and other topics on our channel Discord. You can also stop by our Youtube to see more content related to anime, movies, comics, video games and more from geek culture: