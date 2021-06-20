How is Maja Radanovic today? Everything we know about the patient of Vite al Limite

Do you remember Maja Radanovic of the television program Lives to the Limit? It appeared, for the first time, since Dr. Nowzaradan in the seventh season, at the age of 33 and with a weight that had come close to 400 kg! But how is it today and what happened to it?

His history of abuse had affected a great many people. Maja was born in Serbia and then moved to the United States. Over the years, she has been abused several times and her own only refuge to stifle that pain was the food. Each time, the woman began to gorge herself on junk food, so as to stifle any other sensation. His parents have it abandoned when he was only 2 years old.

During her teens, her biological dad had decided to bring her back together. A relationship that had changed the patient’s life until the parent chose to abandon it for a second time, disappearing into thin air.

Maja then managed to find love with a man, with whom she married and lived for three years. This time too, unfortunately, the relationship ended with a divorce. All things that led her to get overwhelmed by that vortex of hunger and then toobesity, which was putting his health at serious risk.

As if all this were not enough, just after going to the well-known doctor of the world of TV, Maja discovered that she had a Lymphedema, a disease that needed to be treated.

How is Maja Radanovic today?

Today there is no definite news on the patient of Vite al Limite, it is a long time since he updated his Facebook profile and his Instagram profile is private. But on the web there have been several photos of how she has become and her transformation is truly amazing!

Certainly Maja Radanovic, since that first time with Doctor Nowzaradan, has done some huge steps forward!