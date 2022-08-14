Many series and soap operas have captivated the Peruvian public. One of them was “A thousand trades”a fun production that became the favorite of a whole generation and from there came various actors who, to this day, belong to the world of TV and continue to develop their careers in front of viewers.

This was not what happened to the actress Giselle Collaowho, after achieving great fame with her character Lucía, decided to gradually move away from the artistic medium and now enjoys a totally different life.

Find out what happened to the famous artist and what she currently does.

Do you remember Lucía from “A thousand trades”? This is what actress Giselle Collao currently looks like. Photo: capture of Panamericana

Who is Giselle Collao?

Giselle Collao is a 41-year-old Peruvian actress who has had an extensive career on television, film and theater. Her most remembered role is that of Lucía Reyes in the famous telenovela “Mil oficios”; however, she has also participated in “Torbellino”, “ Así es la vida”, “La pre” and “Ojitos hechiceros”.

A thousand trades is broadcast again on Panamericana Televisión. Photo: archive

Years ago, he was an essential figure for many TV productions. However, in the last decade, she has only had small characters.

Lucia in “A thousand trades”

the step of Giselle Collao for “A thousand trades” he is well remembered. She played Lucía, the daughter of Renato Reyes, and conquered the hearts of many viewers with her acting work.

In an interview for La República, the artist expressed that she feels very surprised and grateful because Peruvians have good memories of her character in the aforementioned novel.

What happened to Giselle Collao and what does she look like today?

Although still linked to the artistic medium, Giselle Collao He has focused on other aspects of his life. In her social networks, she claims to be “a woman, mother, actress, host, announcer and eternal apprentice of life.”

The figure has formed a family with the director of photography Marco Arauco and together they have a daughter named April.

Do you remember Lucía from “A thousand trades”? This is what actress Giselle Collao currently looks like. Photo: Giselle Collao/Instagram

On her Instagram account, she shares moments from her day-to-day with her family and also the yoga routines she frequently performs.

After almost 20 years of the end of “A thousand trades”, this is what Giselle Collao looks like:

On what date did the teleseries “Mil oficios” end?

It was one of the teleseries that catapulted the popularity of director Efraín Aguilar. With a unique event and a plot that portrayed the problems of the time, it could become the most successful production of the 2000s. “A thousand trades” it was issued for 3 years. Its premiere was on June 11, 2001 and its last episode was broadcast on May 7, 2004.