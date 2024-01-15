Always characterized by a pink shirt, a beige sweater with holes and patches, some scapulars hanging from the neck, a toothless smile, disheveled hair and a singular language, Liliana Arriaga, better known as La Chupitos, achieved fame after participating in various television programs in Mexico and speaks Spanish. Now, years after becoming famous, she opened up about the illness that took her by surprise.

The comedian was only 23 years old when she presented her character in a competition in 1995. and attracted attention for showing a disheveled, dirty and drunk woman, which, although it provoked criticism, also earned her success and has allowed her to raise awareness about a disease that causes serious problems. However, today Liliana faces her own challenge after being diagnosed with Sjögren's syndrome, a very strange condition that is forcing her to use artificial saliva.

In an interview given to the YouTube channel declarosatv, La Chupitos confessed that only a few months ago she was diagnosed with the syndrome and that she is already undergoing treatment. Although, he did not provide many more details since, as he said, he still does not fully understand his illness, since he did not even know it existed.

Liliana Arriaga gave the interview within the framework of her birthday celebrations number 52 in which she said she was very grateful for having reached that age. When asked what birthday wish he was going to make when blowing out the candle, he said good health: “Later I am going to share with you that life surprised me with an illness that I don't even know about, but we are fine and that is the only thing I ask for good health.” .

He explained that the disease affects his salivary and tear glands: “It's like you're drying up inside. I don't know much and I don't want to seem ignorant on the subject, let me tell my doctor, the specialist who is seeing me, so I can tell you, because I would like to say it, because I didn't know that “There was this disease and perhaps many are going through it and don't know it. But I'm already in treatment, I know I'm going to be fine, I'm going to really look forward to it.”

He also detailed that Due to his condition he has to use artificial saliva and cannot cry. The Shots He added that it is an immune disease and that it was initially affecting his teeth and that she manifested herself with dry mouth, so her dentist sent her to a rheumatologist. She commented that due to her ignorance she let a lot of time pass and the disease progressed, now she can only receive treatment to control it since she has no cure.

However, the artist keeps your spirits up and is ready for a year of work. “I will continue working. The movie will be released soon What the hell, Sofia. The season will continue crazy ballthe presentations of The devil has other information. And, furthermore, his show could soon reach Europe.

What is Sjögren's syndrome that La Chupitos suffers from?

According to the United States National Library of MedicineSjögren's syndrome is an autoimmune disorder in which the glands that produce tears and saliva are destroyed, causing dry mouth and eyes and can affect other parts of the body including the kidneys and lungs.

Until now, the causes of this condition in which the body mistakenly attacks healthy tissue are unknown. It should be noted that the syndrome occurs most often in women between 40 and 50 years old.