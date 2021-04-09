Guitar hero made us have great moments and even made us feel like real rockstars; however, from one moment to another it disappeared.

The model of selling you a guitar with which you could keep up with iconic pop culture songs was successful, but it was no longer profitable.

Guitar hero died, but the game model featured by this IP is still alive, and now a rapper turned it into a title where your goal is to make twerk.

Lil Nas X He has a certain fame among the public thanks to his music and personality, although this field is not the only one in which he has ventured.

Oddly enough, his image made the leap to video games with a title very much in the style of Guitar hero, only this time you won’t be using a guitar, but his butt.

Twerk hero allows you to control Lil Nas X, and your mission will be to drag the rear of the character to touch the arrows at the right time.

Simple to play.

Depending on your performance you will be able to advance in different levels inspired by the video of the song MONTERO (Call me by your name), ending in hell itself.

Best of all, you don’t need to spend a single peso to try it, because this style title Guitar hero it is available completely free of charge over the internet.

The only thing you have to do to prove it is enter this link, take your mouse and follow the rhythm of the music, although surely you will not want to do it if there are people around.

Twerk hero is developed with Unity and it runs directly on top of the browser, so you won’t have problems running them.

We doubt that Guitar hero have an epic comeback, so we’ll just be left with the memory.

