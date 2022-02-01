A couple saw a car throw it into the street and then disappear: little Filomena was paralyzed, but today she is happy

The protagonist of this story is Filomena, a cat thrown from a racing car about two months ago in the province of Turin, precisely in Trofarello.

It was located in the car with what was probably his human or his human. He or she swerved suddenly, dropping the kitten to the ground and continuing her run as if nothing had happened.

As fate would have it, someone else at that moment happened to be passing right there and noticed the whole scene. Wife and husband, Edda Angela and Vito, after seeing the strange behavior of that car, they realized that there was a small fur ball, scared and trembling.

Thanks to their intervention, Filomena was saved and cured. The violent impact with the asphalt caused one paralysis of the hind legs, but she’s fine and still alive.

The two picked her up from the street and immediately took her to the Ramondetti veterinary clinic. He had a broken bladder, a diseased eye, paralyzed legs and several bruises. The vet gave her all the care she needed.

Filomena is fine today

Today Filomena is well and lives with the two angels who saved her life. Edda Angela said that her husband also built several trolleys for her, but then they realized they weren’t for her. So they left it free to enjoy his new home.

She will have to wear a diaper and will never be able to use her hind legs again, but her humans love her precisely because she is. special and they could no longer imagine what life would be like without her.

Filomena also has three other cat brothers in the house, with whom she loves pamper yourself and play.

Unfortunately nothing is known about the cruel person who threw it from running car, but what matters is that this sweet kitten is alive today and has turned seven months. Life will take care of itself to punish that monster.