While the idea sounds great, especially for fans of Dance Dance Revolution that probably easily exceed 35 years, the project will be carried out through crowdfunding, that is, it will be the fans who put up the money for this project to be carried out.

Now, the plan is to launch a mini console that is shaped like the old arcades. Dance Dance Revolution and that it can be played both in its portable form and with an HDMI cable that connects to any television and whose image will have a resolution of 720p.

Likewise, the game currently has at least the first three installments of the series and 19 confirmed songs. You have to remember that, to bring back the old titles, you have to review the licenses and copyrights of each of the songs you used to dance to 25 years ago.

The problem here is that it will first be necessary for fans in Japan to end up funding the project and then figure out how to import it to other regions of the world.

Dance Dance Revolution games have not stopped being released

It is worth noting that the most recent release of Dance Dance Revolution It occurs in the year 2022 with an arcade DDR A3 which is only available in Japan. The thing is that this version of the game has never jumped to consoles and it seems unlikely that that will happen.

Even though we have the 25th anniversary of the series, there is no kind of indication that leads us to any kind of relaunch or celebration beyond what happens in Japan. That is why it is important to be aware of what is going to happen with the aforementioned mini console.

Would you like to play again Dance Dance Revolution Or is that time of moving in front of the television to the rhythms of techno music gone? Don’t forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

