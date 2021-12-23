The song of Caramelldansen It is a phenomenon of Internet and a meme that is used very widely. This melody, which in Swedish means Candy Dance or Candy Dance, is the first of the album Supergott (2001) of the group Caramell.

It was in 2006 that its popularity exploded and several videos have been created with it, especially in Youtube and anime type. That is why it is strange that a recent documentary on this service was withdrawn.

Caramelldansen is a widely used meme

It showed the story of Caramelldansen and received eight separate attacks from the music company Remixed Records, which has rights to this composition.

Jan Misali, creator of the video, claimed that this company is abusing the copyright system of Youtube. In doing so, he controls the narrative and suppresses the information he shares in the documentary, which explores the origins of the theme-based meme.

The video was republished on the Japanese service Nico Nico. It is mentioned that its creators are Caramell and that the first version as a meme was a remix ‘accelerated’ that was published in 4chan in 2006.

The fact is that in 2008 Remix Records published an identical version to the work done by fans and to which title ‘Original Inglés’ in Youtube. This music video features animated girls dancing, the Caramella girls, which were inspired by memes.

They accuse Remixed Records of wanting to alter the truth

Misali claim that Remixed Records wants to erase the origins of the meme. So much so that he changed the credits in 2019 saying that Caramella girls he did it and he didn’t Caramell.

Dj speedycake, who created the first remix from Caramelldansen, affirms that this company wants to make everyone believe that these girls always existed and that they made the song, or at least this version. Jan Misali also revealed that Remixed Records has contacted you.

Especially its co-owner, Giovanni sconfienzawho sent you ‘some vaguely threatening statements, including a direct threat to use YouTube’s copyright system’ to tear down your entire channel.

In Twitter, this content generator revealed that Confidence says the video has ‘incorrect information’ and even offered assistance to create something ‘more precise’. And what replies to that?

According Jan Misail, the corrections are ‘hard to believe’. At the moment the documentary in Youtube from Caramelldansen remains blocked, although fair use claims can still be made or fair use before the United States authorities.

