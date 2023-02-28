He will forever be one of the greatest actors on the big screen. However, not everyone knows how much fame has twisted Al Pacino

Al Pacino, just say his name to think of one of the greatest actors in Hollywood. His starring role in The Godfather it is impossible to forget.

The well-known actor, now 82, wanted to tell how much his career has influenced his mental health.

Al Pacino dreamed of becoming an actor from an early age and finally managed to conquer it a special place in the history of cinema.

The life of Al Pacino

After his parents separated, he grew up with his grandfather and it was thanks to him that he discovered and understood how important work was in life: “The joy of work is what keeps me going. I needed a father. My parents divorced when I was 2 and my father hasn’t been in my life since. I promised myself that I would be different with my children”.

When he was old enough, he decided to start studying and enter the world of acting. In 1966 he managed to make himself accept at the Actor Studio.

He managed to get a part in a Broadway show, which won him a Tony Award like the best supporting actor.

In the 70s, he moved from stage to big screen. Fame came after he was cast in the role of Michael Corleone in the legendary film The Godfather.

For him it was a real change, a bolt of lightning that he didn’t expect and that he has turned his life upside down.

It felt as if, suddenly, a veil had lifted and all eyes were on me. The godfather gave me a new identity, which was difficult for me to deal with. I couldn’t adjust to that new life. I was forced to go to therapy 5 days a week for 25 years.

Al Pacino didn’t find himself facing an easy period in his life. In addition to that fame that pressed him, he lost both his mother and his grandfather in just one year of each other. The actor himself defined it as the “lowest point of his life.

I was 22 and the most important people in my life were gone, I was completely haywire. I stopped drinking in 1977 and decided to focus on work.

Today the great Al Pacino considers himself lucky not to be ended up worsethat I was able to get back on the right path and overcome the depression linked to fame.