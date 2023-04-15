He hadn’t been noticed for more than a year. The paparazzi photographed Jack Nicholson on the balcony of his house

In recent months there has been no talk of anything other than concern for the actor’s condition Jack Nicholson. It has been more than a year that the Oscar winner has been living closed in his villa in Los Angeles.

A few days ago, however, he showed up on the balcony of his housepicked up by the paparazzi of Daily Mail. The appearance of him has made the concern of the entertainment world grow even more. Jack Nicholson, now 85, appeared unkempt, overweight and stubble. And also definitely sleepy!

The star’s last public appearance dates back to 2021, when he went with his son to see his beloved LA Lakers.

Since then, he has been locked up in his villa. No one knows why he made such a decision or what his are actual health conditions.

The concern of Jack Nicholson’s friends

His friends got the attention of the entertainment world, after voicing their concern that he might do the same end as Marlon Brando, the famous actor who passed away alone, in a hospital in Los Angeles. He had been ill for some time and overweight, so much so that he was no longer seen around.

He has made it clear that his home is his castle. But people just wish she’d walk out of the house and show up to tell them she’s okay. Jack keeps in touch with some relatives, especially Ray, his protégé, of whom he is so proud, but his days of socializing are long gone.

He’s always had a reputation as a golden bachelor, but Jack Nicholson has had it well six children by five different women. And from what his friends tell him, his son Ray is the one with whom he has the most relationships.

The rumors are many, there are those who speak of a onset of dementia. But nothing confirmed. They are only hypotheses born from some memory problems that the actor Jack Nicholson had in 2013 and which had led him to the decision to stop acting. He was no longer able to remember the jokes.