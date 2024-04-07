With fuel prices refusing to return to pre-pandemic levels, we are using just about every measure to save a drop. This way you can clean your car more often (yes, really) or press the recirculation button. Another measure is very simple: keep your fingers off the button with the capital letter 'A' with a round arrow around it. But how much do you really save with the start/stop system?

The idea of ​​the start/stop system is simple. It depends a bit on what kind of car you have (for example with a manual or automatic transmission), but basically it comes down to the following. As soon as the car comes to a standstill or almost to a standstill, the engine switches off. An engine that is not running uses no fuel. By releasing the brake pedal (automatic) or pressing the clutch pedal (manual), the engine starts again.

How much fuel can you save with the start/stop system?

The counter argument for the system is that starting an engine uses more fuel than letting it idle. This is not untrue. The German brother of the ANWB, the ADAC, states as a guideline that the start/stop system is only useful if you have stood still for at least 30 seconds. This will vary slightly from engine to engine. One engine is more economical at idle or consumes more when starting than the other.

If you use the start/stop system properly, the car will be fine in city traffic 15 percent more economical, as calculated by the ADAC. This saving mainly applies to the first and last part of your journey, because you will hardly use it on the highway (provided there are no traffic jams). But still: a 15 percent saving for the least economical kilometers is not a big deal.

In addition, the savings depend on the temperature of the engine. 'As soon as the coolant temperature pointer reaches the middle, it means that the coolant has reached about 80 to 90 degrees. Drivers can then use the trick,” says the ADAC Augsburger Algemeine. You will notice that the system often does not work when the engine is cold.

If the temperature is too low, restarting the engine can actually increase fuel consumption. If you have many consumers in the car, the start/stop system will often not work. Without the engine running, the alternator will not work and you do not want the car to drain its own battery at the traffic light.