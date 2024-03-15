It looks like it's already ready for Fisker. You guys aren't really in the mood for a nice electric car, apparently.

Now that we have scratched our purist itch with the Honda NSX-R, it is time for a new electric car brand that is having a hard time. And by heavy we mean really, really difficult. Brigitte Kaandorp could sing a song about it.

It concerns the Fisker brand, which you may still recognize. The Danish designer has been trying to get a car brand off the ground for years. He has succeeded very well, because he has already introduced quite a few cars with his name on them.

Value of Fisker halved

The big problem is that the brand cannot continue. That didn't work when they sold niche sports cars, it didn't work with the Karma plug-in hybrid and it doesn't seem to work with the new Ocean either. People on the stock exchange clearly no longer have confidence in it. The value of Fisker has halved!

This halving is due to reports that Fisker is in discussions with crisis managers who have to restructure things. Those stories come from Wall Street Journal and you can therefore take it seriously. This does not so much indicate a temporary setback, but that internally things are not going well at the American brand.

Nice electric car

Fisker responded to all the consternation last night. Of course, according to them, it's not that bad. For example, it is quite normal for them to talk to advisors. They also say they are looking for a major car manufacturer to collaborate with.

Expectations for Fisker were high, including us. Just think, a nice electric car from a company that has a lot of experience with EVs. That sounds like a winning combination, but so far it is not.

Fisker is not the only EV startup that is having a hard time. They also have problems with it at Rivian and Lucid. The market does not seem to be completely switching over to EVs, partly due to the extremely high prices and product features (charging times and range). Like all of you @jaapiyo said, only Tesla seems to be able to sell new electric cars profitably.

