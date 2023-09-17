More and more people leave the sugar packet they put with their coffee at the bar on the small plate, unopened. But those who add it all are taking, perhaps without knowing it, about 7 or 8 grams of sugar. An amazing start to the day. Because the recommended limit (not counting the intrinsic sugar in foods, the good one) should not exceed 10% of the calories ingested. As a guide, it represents 45 grams of sugar in a woman (taking into account an average intake of 1,800 calories and that four calories are equivalent to one gram of sugar) and 60 in men (2,400 calories). If the figure of 25 grams of free sugar sounds more familiar to you, it is because many experts advocate reducing that amount from 10% to 5%, that is, to 25 and 30 grams, respectively. The point is that, in practice, we are far from ingesting only that 10% – let alone 5% – and we take around 17%, according to data from the ANIBES Study. As? Taking into account that only the coffee sachet contains 7 grams…

Luis A. Zamora is a dietician and founding member of the Spanish Society of Dietetics and Nutrition. We ask you to review these three menus that the editor has taken this week to see if we went overboard. And yes, we spent three days. “People are not aware that a flavored yogurt has 15 grams, let alone a flan… Ultra-processed ones have large quantities, so do soft drinks…”, the specialist points out examples.

To know how much sugar they contain, just look on the label, in the carbohydrates section, where the grams are usually specified – or should be – the reference is usually 100 grams of product or the serving. A guideline: “If a food has more than 15 grams of sugar per 100 grams of product, it is already a lot,” warns Guadalupe Blay, head of the Endocrinology and Nutrition working group of the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians (SEMG). And some of these foods that we eat these three days far exceed them.







For have breakfast a bowl of oatmeal, a nectarine, a glass of fruit juice (9.6 grams of sugar) and three chocolate cookies (14.4 grams).

For eat macaroni with tomato (4.1 grams), three slices of battered hake (1.8 grams) and a natural yogurt.

TO mid afternoon a cola soft drink (25 grams).

Of dinner Caesar salad (3 grams), tuna omelet and two ounces of milk chocolate (4.1 grams).

















For have breakfast a coffee with a teaspoon of sugar (4 grams), two slices of bread with two tablespoons of jam (2 grams of sugar from the bread and 9.2 grams of the jam) and a slice of melon.

For eat lentils with a piece of white bread (1.3 grams), grilled breast with French fries and a packet of ketchup (3 grams) and strawberry yogurt (15.6 grams).

TO mid afternoon one orange and two corn pancakes with chocolate (11 grams).

Of dinner lettuce and salmon salad with two tablespoons of soy (0.54 grams).

















For have breakfast a banana and a glass of milk with cocoa powder with two pieces of white bread with avocado (2.6 grams of bread and 6.3 of cocoa).

For eat vegetable stew, breaded fillet and egg flan (24 grams).

TO mid afternoon breadsticks with seeds and olive oil (2.60 grams).

Of dinner asparagus, meat cannelloni (2.3 grams), peaches in syrup (14 grams).









Returning to the issue of the sugar packets that they put with your coffee, Dr. Guadalupe Blay has been fighting for five years to have them smaller: “We have requested that instead of 7 or 8 grams they contain 4, as they have already approved in Portugal and the United Kingdom. United”. But they have not paid attention to him. «Doctors are worried about excess sugar consumption, but people are not so worried. Imagine a child having a snack of juice and a bun with jam. He is getting the recommended sugar for the entire day in a few minutes.

And the doctor remembers what it cost her, more than twenty years ago, to establish “Wednesdays with fruit” at her daughter’s school to eliminate sweet lunches, even for one day a week. “They considered me strange because we came from the era of bollicao and cola-cao, of the message that the brain needs energy… There was great ignorance but today, fortunately, some brands already offer products with less sugar.”

It tastes the same but it’s not even similar

intrinsic sugar

They are those that are naturally present in foods: fruits, vegetables, cereals, greens, nuts, milk… “They share the sweetness of added sugars, but they are assimilated differently in the body,” warns the nutritionist. Luis A. Zamora. “The intrinsic ones enter the body more slowly,” explains the specialist. And he tells us a trick to identify them: «If in the nutritional composition table we see grams of sugar but among the ingredients we do not see any name of the sugar (sucrose, syrups, maltose, brown sugar…) it is naturally present and intrinsic sugar» . sugar free

“They are those that have been added or those that we have taken out of the structure of the food by squeezing, blending or refining it.” It is sugar, explains the expert, from sugars, juices, honey…, which “enter and appear faster in the blood.” He considers this the sugar of natural orange juice, “since when blending or squeezing the fruit, its sugar behaves like free sugar, causing a greater spike in blood glucose.” The same thing happens when we sweeten with dates. “When crushed and dehydrated it no longer behaves the same nor does our body assimilate it in the same way as when we eat it as it is picked from the tree.”

In any case, they continue to err on the side of excess. And not just sweet products. “A slice of pizza can have more than three grams of sugar, just like a packet of ketchup, white bread, the fried tomato added to the pasta also have sugar,” Luis A. Zamora points out examples. And yes, a banana or milk also contains sugar, “but that is intrinsic, it does not count in the warnings of recommended maximums and, in addition, it enters the body more slowly than free sugars, which enter and disappear more quickly in the blood », recalls the expert. Those that do count, adds Blay, “are the components ending in ‘ose’: glucose, maltose, sucrose…”.

The doctor insists that excessive sugar consumption is “a risk factor”, although “modifiable”, of course. Just take less… and more spaced out. “If we add a spoonful to the coffee, we should wait another hour to add more sugar so that it can be metabolized.”