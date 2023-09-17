A quick look at the comment fields on the internet shows that enough people are sick of all this nonsense about electric cars. But apparently you can also literally get sick from an EV. If you’ve ever had the idea that you get carsick more quickly in an electric car, that may very well be true. And funny enough, this is precisely because of all the advantages that car brands mention.

According to the Cleveland Clinic you suffer from motion sickness when your senses receive confusing signals. Your eyes see movement and you also feel it in your balance organ, but your muscles and joints are standing still. Your brain doesn’t quite understand that. Or you don’t see any movement because you are reading a book, but you do feel it.

A gasoline engine warns of movement

What helps with a car with a combustion engine is that you hear the engine revving before you start moving. You also usually feel certain vibrations in the car that indicate starting acceleration. So you can already (unconsciously) anticipate the acceleration. Conversely: when the driver steps off the gas, you often hear this from the engine.

An EV just works

Electric cars lack all warnings. The power of an EV does not build up quietly and without noise or vibrations. In addition, many electric cars brake immediately when you release the right pedal. Your brain finds it confusing from acceleration directly to deacceleration. How nauseous you get from one-pedal driving also depends on the driver.

By definition, you are more likely to suffer from motion sickness in electric cars. Fortunately, there are plenty of manufacturers who are trying to do something about this. By controlling all wheels individually, Nissan tries to keep the car as stable as possible with the electric powertrains. At CAR Honda explained how they curb the power a little at the bottom to keep acceleration smoother.