Thursday, April 6, 2023, 09:17





Every day thousands of people choose their private car as a means of transportation to get to their workplace. Although it may seem that your car is in perfect condition or that the rear-view mirrors are correctly positioned, the ideal is to check them every time you use your vehicle.

To avoid accidents it is important to take into account a series of exercises for the proper functioning of your car. In addition to the mirrors, it is important that you position your seat correctly, you must also adjust the headrest, an action that many drivers forget when they are going to embark on a trip. Users do not realize the importance of this element to travel safely.

The function of the headrest is to control the displacement of the head in relation to the trunk. In the event of an accident, the severity of the injury to the vertebrae after the impact is reduced. The main injury after a rear-end collision is the well-known whiplash that the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) warns about.

Whiplash causes a movement in which some of the structures that make up the neck experience sudden displacements that doctors call biphasic hyperflexion and hyperextension. The consequences of this injury can appear days or weeks after the accident, so correct use of this element can help reduce the severity of the injury.

How you should place the headrest, according to the DGT



The DGT shares a video on its website in which it explains how this element of your vehicle should be placed to avoid the so-called whiplash in the event of an accident. The headrest, if properly positioned, limits excessive movement of the neck and prevents whiplash. The DGT explains how to place it:

1. Place the headrest 4 centimeters from your head.

2. Adjust the height so that the center of gravity of the head (the height of the eyes) with the resistant part of the headrest.

3. You must make sure that it is blocked.

4. Remember that the inclination triangle of the seat back should not exceed 25 degrees.

5. Before starting, fasten your seat belt.

Leaving the headrest in its lowest position can aggravate injuries. If the headrest is correctly positioned, the movement of the head is reduced:

– In a reach from behind, the head undergoes two consecutive movements: backwards (hyperextension) and downwards (hyperflexion).

– In a frontal collision, the head moves downward (hyperflexion) and then backwards (hyperextension).