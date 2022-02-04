CDMX.- Since his beginnings on television, Esteban Facundo Gómez Bruera has captured the attention of important executives by having the ability to connect with the public and bring ratings, which is why he has had the opportunity to collaborate with the two most important companies in the field in Mexico: Televisa and TV Azteca.

In his recent interview for the YouTube channel “Toño de Valdés”, entitled “FACUNDO, I hardly LEFT CUBA ALIVE I FOUND the MAFIA! | Toño De Valdés”, the actor, host and producer gave more details about his time in both TV stations, and even revealed between the lines where he had the best time at work.

At the beginning of the video Facundo He confessed to his former co-worker at Televisa Deportes that arriving at Emilio Azcárraga’s company did not please him so much at first, but it ended up being a dream come true thanks to the great popularity he gained.

There he reaped victories and defeats, since he went to a soccer world cup for the first time with travel expenses, while he was close to being arrested in Cuba for entering to record without consent. His life in front of the screens was going well, at the beginning he did not care much about money, his goal was to create attractive content.

When he was a consecrated artist, with iconic characters such as Jaime Duende and such successful programs as Incógnito, he had the opportunity to go on to Aztec TV to live a new professional experience.

The change in the economy, as revealed Facundo in other interviews, it was favorable to him. He already knew how to play his cards to win in the negotiation. However, what stood out to Toño De Valdés the most was that the Ajusco sports area found a much more organized team.

“It was a different way of living the dream. Also, I don’t want to make disastrous comparisons but very well organized in Azteca Deportes, in Televisa It happened to me that I had three bosses and all three told me something different,” said the driver, later explaining that communication at Ricardo Salinas Pliego’s company was closer and more concrete thanks to the fact that the work team was smaller.

During the dialogue with the analyst and narrator, Facundo He also spoke about Christian Martinoli and Luis García, whom he referred to as funny and good people in their work in front of the screen.