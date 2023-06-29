Currently, having internet in homes, offices and public spaces is almost considered a basic necessity, which is why it is important to know what kind of Wi-Fi router appropriate in each case.

In the particular case of those people who like play video games online or who have high-powered consoles, such as the playstation 5then we will talk about router What are you thinking for this type of user?

As we mentioned previously, although it is true that in our days having Internet connection It is almost essential for millions of people, it is also relevant for many others that this connection is of the highest possible quality and with the highest speed.

In this context, it can be said that there are many Wi-Fi 6 router that can already be found on the market, although it must be made clear that not all these devices that provide internet are the same.

In this sense, it should be noted that there are quite advanced WiFi router models, and it is that these are not only equipped with WiFi 6, but also bring other features, and last but not least, some are very cheap.

Thus, one of the best wireless internet routers for gamers who like to play online or have a PS5 is the D-Link modelwhich can be found at a fairly reasonable cost on Amazon.

This internet device is, above all, a gaming router, that is, it is designed for increase the speed and stability of the internet connection when the user plays online.

And it is that one of the biggest problems that usually arise when playing online is that the bandwidth does not give more than this when many devices are connected at the same time on the same network.

This situation improves with WiFi 6, although the D-Link router gives it much more power, as it has a bandwidth of up to 1500 MB per second, triple VLAN to improve the signal in real timeand in addition to this, it makes it possible to do a speed test with a voice command, as long as you have a Google or Alexa smart speaker.