Although there is an intense campaign for players to have their video games in digital format, there are still many who prefer to have them physically, either to collect, exchange or even sell them later.

This way of thinking has its advantages. Although there are titles that drop in price after a while, there are others with which the opposite happens. That is, they go up and that applies to those who are rarer.

Of course, it cannot be ruled out that at some point they will go down. Especially when new versions come out with additional content that makes them more attractive.

But almost always players can get some residual value from their initial investment. So it is possible that at some point they want to sell their video games but they find a problem and that is how to price them. One way is by going to social networks or groups.

Fountain: PriceCharting.

That’s where questions like ‘How much do you think my game ‘X’ or ‘Y’ is worth?’. The problem is that currently there is great volatility; The video game market is also subject to supply and demand.

The conditions of a title as well as its rarity and availability have a great influence. But there is a way to get an idea about it and it is through PriceCharting, which allows us to get an idea of ​​the value of a collection.

How does PrinceCharting work to price video games?

To calculate your prices the place de PriceCharting is based on eBay and its own digital marketplace. It then applies a proprietary algorithm that combines the listings sold into one value for each game and condition.

This site is quoted in dollars but that can be changed, and it doesn’t take into account Gamestop prices that depreciate titles too much. This site gives different value depending on the condition of these products.

Fountain: PriceCharting.

In the Loose category, only the card and disc come, while in Complete (CIB) it includes the above plus original box and instructions, which are highly sought after extras.

As you can guess, a new Brand New title with all of the above reaches a higher price. If it is also listed or Graded thanks to an agency like VGA, it is much more expensive. It is still possible to only sell the box (Box Only) or manual (Manual Only).

Of course, video games can still be priced by manually reviewing Mercado Libre or eBay pages, but PriceCharting is a useful guide. Nor should speculation and negotiation be ruled out to obtain something extra.

