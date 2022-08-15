If you are thinking of going to live in another countryone of the most important aspects to take into account will be the economic factor.

In addition to the documents required to live in another nation, the budget needed to settle in that place and cover expenses such as rent, food or transportation is another of the headaches of the migrants when choosing a new country as residence.

(Also read: USA: the free services that a migrant can access)

And it is no secret to anyone that there are cities with a very high cost of living, which makes it difficult for migrants to stay there for a long time. For example, the Swiss Zurich It is known as one of the most expensive cities in the world.

According to the Expatistan portal, a calculator specialized in expenses, the cost of living in Zurich, which can reach a value of 4,155 Swiss francs per month per person (18 million Colombian pesos), is the most expensive in Western Europe and the third most expensive in the world

Zurich has for years been one of the most expensive cities in the world.

Therefore, we bring you a list of cheapest cities to live on the European continent, which will be key if you are thinking of migrating to that region and do not know which cities can offer you a lower cost of living.

Keep in mind that costs in Europe are generally higher, so the countries on this list offer the lowest prices within the conditions of the continent.

(Also: The 10 best islands to work remotely)

budapest



The capital of Hungary is usually in the vast majority of lists of places with a lower cost of living. In fact, the most recent Time Out magazine ranking put it in third place among the cheapest cities to live in the world.

And it is that Hungary has a much lower cost of living than other European countries. Numbeo, another portal specialized in the cost of living, estimates that the monthly expenses of a person in that city can reach 218,400 Hungarian forints, that is, 2.3 million Colombian pesos.

Expatistan estimates indicate that its cost of living is 19 percent cheaper than Sao Paulo, Brazil, or 12 percent cheaper than Santiago, Chile.

And what to do in Budapest? The Hungarian capital offers you places like the Parliament, St. Stephen’s Basilica, the Shoe Pier, among others.

(Keep reading: Digital nomad visa: this is how you can work remotely abroad)

Budapest is usually in the rankings of cheap cities to live.

prague



Time Out places the capital of the Czech Republic in the sixth place of the cheapest to live in the world. According to Expatistan, the cost of living in this city is cheaper than in 69 percent of the cities in the world.

Said portal indicates that living there is 46 percent cheaper than in Copenhagen, in Denmark, or 15 percent cheaper than in the city of Lisbon, in Portugal.

How much can it cost? Numbeo estimates that the monthly expense for a person in that city can be 16,700 Czech crowns without counting income (2.9 million Colombian pesos).

Prague is also an ideal place for people who love culture, as it has a long list of historical sites, museums or events to visit.

(You can read: Bogotá and the best places inside and outside the world in 2022, according to Time)

Prague, capital of the Czech Republic.

Port

It is the seventh cheapest city to live in worldwide, according to Time Out’s 2022 ranking.

This place in northeastern Portugal, according to Expatistan, has a cost of living lower than 89 percent of cities in Western Europe and cheaper than 65 percent of cities in the world.

According to Numbeo estimates, the monthly expenses of a person in that city can reach 572 euros (2.4 million pesos) without counting the rent payment.

Porto is a coastal city with attractions such as the Clérigos Tower or the traditional and beautiful streets of the Ribeira neighborhood.

A view of Porto and the Douro River in the late afternoon. It is a city with a very harmonic and special infrastructure to walk through its streets, still not saturated with tourists.

(Also: Migrant’s Guide: The Myths and Realities of Living Abroad)

sarajevo

The capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina offers a cheaper cost of living than 52 percent of Eastern European cities, according to the Expatistan ranking. At the same time, its cost of living is cheaper than in 90 percent of the world’s cities.

Numbeo estimates that the monthly costs of a person can be 983 Bosnia-Herzegovina marks, local currency, without counting the rent (2.1 million Colombian pesos). The rents, in addition, are 35 percent lower than in Bogotá, according to the same portal.

It is one of the cities with the greatest cultural and religious diversity in Europe, which can be a great attraction for migrants.

Sarajevo Parliament. Photo: Daniel Valero / TIME

Krakow

This city in Poland, Expatistan points out, can offer you a much cheaper cost of living than 48 percent of cities in Eastern Europe and cheaper than 88 percent of cities in the world.

For example, Krakow is 11 percent cheaper than Warsaw, the capital of that country.

(You may be interested in: What are the most violent and dangerous cities in the world?)

The estimated monthly cost for one person is 2.4 million Colombian pesos, equivalent to 2,597 zloty (Polish currency), according to Numbeo.

Travel portals indicate that their prices for food, housing, services and transportation are much more accessible than in several cities on the European continent.

You can also consider other places like Sofia in Bulgaria; Belgrade, in Serbia, or Bucharest, in Romania.

Before defining the place to which you want to migrate, always take into account aspects such as your work and personal profile and the profile and conditions of each city.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

More news

Bicycle cities: a lifestyle to replicate

The best countries to study and work abroad as a Colombian

The cities with the best quality of life in 2022, according to ‘The Economist’