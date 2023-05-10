Poland is a country on the European continent characterized by offering an exceptional quality of life, given the advantages in education, health, climate, living costs and salaries.

Therefore, it is one of the places preferred by people who want to visit or plan to settle there. In addition, it has tourist sites such as Warsaw, Krakow, Wroclaw, among others.

However, if you plan to visit this European country, you should know the requirements, to avoid inconsistencies when arriving at the airport. We tell you:

Visa

To travel to other parts of the world, there are some countries that request a visa and among those is Poland; however, you have to take into account that some are exempt from this requirement to enter this European country, for example, those who belong to the European Union such as: Germany, Belgium, Austria, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Spain, France, Greece, Italy, Portugal, among others.

Meanwhile, in Latin AmericaCountries like Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Uruguay, Venezuela, Panama and Paraguay do not need a visa to enter Poland, which means that Colombia does need one. this.

What kind of visas do you require?

– Airport transit visas (A)

​

This type of document It will only work if you plan to move through the airport of Schengen and travel “with a passport from one of the following countries: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Ghana, Iran, Iraq, Nigeria, Pakistan, Somalia, Sri Lanka,” according to the government portal of Poland.

– Short stay visas (C)

​

This is perfect if you plan to work and live in Poland. However, you should consider applying for a work permit at the embassy of your current country of residence, according to the aforementioned portal.

– National long-stay visas (D)

​

It allows a stay of a maximum of 90 days, in addition to to be able to travel within the countries that are in Schengen.

Finally, you must take into account that the refusal of the visa will be made by means of a decision. “The decision to deny the visa can be appealed to the Minister of Foreign Affairs,” according to the Polish government portal.

If you want to know in detail the specifications of each visa, We invite you to go to the website of the Government of Poland,

