The main means of communication between a dog and a human is caressing. But although it may seem like a simple gesture, it is important. do it correctly.

And if we do it wrong, the pet can feel stressed and upset. The expert trainers of TWO Training They have shared a video where they tell what not to do and what to do to caress our best friend in the optimal way.

In the video, the coach explains that there are four things What we should avoid when we go to hug our dog: not do it unexpectedly and suddenly; do not abruptly invade their space; do not go directly to touch his head; and, above all, not overwhelm him.

What should we do then? The coach says that two rules must be applied: the first, “your space, my space.” “I do not invade your space and I kindly invite you to enter mine.”

The second tip is to apply “the four P’s of caresses”. Specifically, petting our dog should be “predictable, permitted, pleasant and productive.”

In this way, the animal will feel safer, calmer and the close bond that dogs usually have with their human companions will be reinforced.