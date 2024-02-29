He electricity payment It is one of the services that can generate a headache, however, this is a service of our daily life, so it is not possible to keep it in our home for a while, but rather this is necessary all the time, it is for So today we share with you some recommendations so that you can reduce your energy costs.

Given this, the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), which is the entity that regulates and charges for electricity services granted to Mexicans, has shared a series of recommendations that help reduce the electrical energy consumptionso this will be reflected in your bimonthly collection receipt, these are some recommendations:

Efficient use of appliances: Use energy-efficient appliances and avoid leaving them in standby mode when not in use. Completely turn off devices when not in use.

Use energy-efficient appliances and avoid leaving them in standby mode when not in use. Completely turn off devices when not in use. Lightning: Use LED or low-consumption bulbs instead of incandescent bulbs. Turn off the lights when they are not needed and make the most of natural light during the day.

Use LED or low-consumption bulbs instead of incandescent bulbs. Turn off the lights when they are not needed and make the most of natural light during the day. Air conditioning and heating: Use air conditioning and heating responsibly, setting adequate temperatures and avoiding excessive cooling or heating of spaces.

Use air conditioning and heating responsibly, setting adequate temperatures and avoiding excessive cooling or heating of spaces. Thermal isolation: Improve the thermal insulation of the home to reduce heat loss in winter and heat entry in summer, which can help reduce the need to use heating and air conditioning systems.

CFE shares tips to reduce electricity costs in your home

Efficient appliances: When purchasing new appliances, choose those that are efficient in energy consumption and carry out proper use and maintenance of them.

When purchasing new appliances, choose those that are efficient in energy consumption and carry out proper use and maintenance of them. Voltage regulators: Install voltage regulators to protect electronic equipment and prevent excessive power consumption due to fluctuations in the electrical supply.

With these recommendations, Mexicans can maintain a healthy consumption of energy, this can benefit not only the environment, but will also help your pocket, which will thank you for the reduction in the collection of payment for the use of energy.

What happens if I use a 'little devil' in my home?

Regarding the fine for having a “little devil” (illegal electricity connection), Mexican legislation contemplates sanctions for those who carry out this practice. Fines can vary depending on various factors, such as severity of the violation, the type of facility and the specific circumstances of the case. However, the fines can be significant and may involve additional legal consequencessuch as civil or criminal lawsuits.

CFE shares tips to reduce electricity costs in your home

It is important to highlight that the use of “little devils” Not only is it illegal, but it also represents a danger to the safety of people and can cause damage to electrical installations, in addition to negatively affecting the quality of service for other users. Therefore, it is advisable to comply with the current rules and regulations regarding electrical supply and avoid any practice that puts safety and legality at risk.