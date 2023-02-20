The Quality of the products It is one of the main characteristics that we must review of the items we purchasedto this must be added that they fulfill what they promise and do not affect our health, so it is important to know the components and materials with which they are created.

Given this, in Mexico, the Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (Profeco) is in charge of carrying out tests and studies of Quality of the products that are in the market of the country, with this, the federal authorities They can offer more accurate information so that users decide whether or not to purchase products that comply or not with what they offer.

In this case, we will talk about the famous olive oil, which has become one of the cooking favorites and what is a essential ingredient in Mexican cuisine; This product has great health benefits, for example, it improves digestion, relieves constipation, prevents gastritis, protects the liver, cares for the heart among others.

However, not all olive oil brands they keep what they promise, so the prophecy conducted a study of different brands and shared the result where some of these harm health, as well as a list of worst brands and that they also lie on their labeling.

In the study applied by the Attorney General’s Office, the information commercial, acidity, authenticity, value of peroxides, as well as the cost, where several oils that harm health and that are also adulterated were detected. It is worth mentioning that among the worst maracas there are some that are the most used by Mexican families.

These are the olive oils that harm your health according to the prophecy:

Kum Chum, Cold Pressed Sesame Oil 248 ml.

Foreway Sesame Expert, sesame oil 185 ml.

Kaporo, sesame oil blend of 190 ml.

San Lucas, 500 ml gourmet extra virgin avocado oil and 500 ml grape seed oil.

Cate de mi corazón, avocado oil 250 ml and 500 ml, mediterranean 250 ml.

Avocare, avocado oil 100% of natural origin of 250 ml.

He Profeco quality study was applied to 32 brands, of which 6 of these they turned out to be worst adulterated brands of gourmet vegetable oil. Whereas, he pointed out that if an olive oil harms health, it is because it is not pure and contains other oils.

Likewise, in relation to the net content, they found two brands that do not meet the conditions of the labelbeing:

La cocina verde, organic sesame oil 520 ml.

Satoru, sesame oil 275 ml.

prophecy carried out the study in search of consumer health care and with the purpose of providing knowledge of the good fats for the body and recommends avoiding saturated fats, which could raise cholesterol and increase the risk of suffering from heart disease and stroke. With the above, he also advises that in the preparation of food avoid using vegetable oils As the sunflower, olive, corn, canola, soybean, peanut and safflower.