From Software has introduced small changes that, although they do not affect the gameplay, improve details of its world.

Elden Ring is a resounding success. Sales figures show that gamers have flocked to the Middle Lands, and not even those responsible can estimate the sales that your title will achieve. Thus, latest miyazaki is becoming one of those games that will be the subject of thousands of conversations over the next few years, as From Software has built a world that is as rich as it is challenging.

However, these conversations will revolve around a variety of topics: the epic battles of the game, the shocking discoveries of the players and even the tiny changes introduced by From Software. Because, if you have noticed that the map of the Midlands has changed a bitwe want to reassure you: you are not crazy, its authors have actually made small changes.

As explained by the YouTube channel illusion wall (via GameStar), the Elden Ring map has featured some almost imperceptible changes since its launch last February. As seen in his video, which you can see at the beginning of this same news, From Software map readability has been improved with the removal of rocks that were never seen in the game, the disappearance of a peninsula that did not physically exist, and some tweaks that show a more faithful version of the roads that exist in the Midlands.

As you can see, these adjustments do not affect the gameplay of Elden Ring, but enhance the experience of the most observant user. In addition, From Software has been releasing other updates that reinforce the connection between the player and the world created by Miyazaki and George RR Martin with changes that affect the invisible walls and the area near the tutorial, not to mention future patches that will make some sense. to the abandoned Colosseums.

More about: Elden Ring and FromSoftware.