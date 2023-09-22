Travel by airplane It is one of the best options to get around, since you get to your destination faster, however, to address the Airlines will ask you for a series of requirements, which include a important documents.

Therefore, if it is your first time traveling by plane to a destination in Mexico, here we tell you What documents do you need? Take to the airport and present to be able to board.

The first thing you should know is that they do not require the same documents for national travelers as for international travelers, nor for minors.

Documents necessary to travel by plane within Mexico:

The documents necessary for travel by airplane Within Mexico, for those of legal age, they are a printed or digital boarding pass and a valid official identification with a photo, such as:

IFE/INE in force

Valid passport

Professional ID (with photograph)

IMSS or ISSSTE Social Security Credential

INAPAM credential

Current driver’s license

Military service record

To travel with a minor you need to present your original birth certificate or current physical passport.

If you travel without your mother, father or guardian, you must present a non-responsive letter signed by your mother, father or guardian so that the airline is exempt from all liability.

For babies 7 days old, if they do not yet have any of these documents, they may present the original, physical Delivery/Birth Certificate.