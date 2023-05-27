The Tax Administration Service (SAT), has different formats that allow you to carry out procedures from the comfort of your home, one of this is to be able to carry out a appointment from your mobile or computerwithout the need to go to the offices.

Currently the financial authority It has the appointment traffic light, which works through three colors and with the objective that taxpayers have the availability that exists in their service modules or face-to-face offices. It is important to note that the information is updated every Monday of each week.

How does the SAT traffic light work?

This traffic light has the advantage that it eliminates the problem of selling appointments. The formalities more defendants in the SAT are the inscriptions to RFC, signature generation and revocation electronic mail for individuals and RFC data updates (change of address and name). This is how the color system works:

-Green indicates high availability from 1 to 10 business days

-Yellow from 11 to 20 business days

-Red means availability of more than 21 business days

How can I make an appointment at the SAT?

If you are a physical or legal person, the virtual row it is a way to get an appointment automatically when there is availability. Download the CitaSAT application, that offers you direct attention through the automatic sending of your appointment, without the need for a manager.

There are other ways to make appointments on the SAT by dialing the phone 55 627 22 728, but you can also do it from the official portal. This is the procedure:

-Login with the “start” button

-Click on “register an appointment”, select the entity, the nearest module and the service you require

-Enter your full name, RFC and email

-Select the date and time that suits you best and click on “request an appointment”

-Read and accept the terms and conditions

-Enter the characters shown in the image, you will immediately obtain the confirmation of your appointment

-Receive the confirmation of your appointment in your email

-Save the assigned appointment and confirmation number as it will be useful if you need to cancel the reserved space

What procedures need an appointment in the SAT?

-Registration in the Federal Taxpayer Registry

-Obtaining e.firma

-Renewal of e.signature expired

-Password processing

-Changes of tax regime

-Procedures that do not need an appointment at the SAT

-RFC Query

-Proof of Tax Situation

-Address change

-Annual statement

-Provisional statements

-Bills

-Enter request for clarifications, services or requests

-Registration of natural persons of legal age

-Regularization of obligations

-Renewal of e.firma that is about to expire

-Obtaining Digital Seal Certificates

It is important to remember that people in the elderly, disabled and pregnant women They do not require an appointment to attend to their procedures. Also, remember that the acknowledgment has a confirmation number and data such as: office, service and hours requested. Likewise, it is necessary to go with your official identification and requirements that they asked you to carry out the process.