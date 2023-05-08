What does it mean when we use the term “processor”? Usually, refers to one or more people or a company that claims to have proven methods of getting visas approvedresources to quickly process your visa, or other ways to guide you through the application process successfully.



However, their methods are almost always based on deception and fraud. In fact, when someone’s case is associated with a known “processor,” it can make it more difficult to get a visa approved.

What is the best way to ensure that your visa application is processed without delay?

First, never lie. Lying or providing fraudulent information on an application or during an interview will result in immediate rejection. and could make you ineligible to receive a US visa permanently. All applicants must complete their own application. Each applicant is responsible for the accuracy of the information provided in their application form.

Why do people use processors?

Processors and consultants often promise that they have inside information on how to complete the visa application in such a way as to increase the probability of approval. They may recommend or advise that you provide false information on your application to make yourself appear more qualified. Don’t fall for this scam.

Consular Officers determine eligibility for a US nonimmigrant visa based on your application and interview, not bank statements or other documents.

Some processors may also claim that they have contacts within the Embassy who will ensure visa approval. This is a fraud. The Embassy has no contacts or relationship with any agent outside the Consular Section. The only thing that is guaranteed is that the processors will take your money. There are no tricks or shortcuts in the visa application process. The path is the same for everyone.

At the US Embassy in Bogota, we know that wait times for tourist visas can be long. It is a priority for the United States Government to reduce wait times and facilitate legitimate travel to the United States.

Consular Officers are constantly working to reduce wait times and ensure that all qualified applicants have access to an appointment within a reasonable amount of time. Recently, we have reduced the waiting time for tourist visa renewal applicants from two years to just a few weeks. We will continue our efforts to reduce wait times for all visa categories.

If you are not sure how to apply for a visa or which visa is right for you, the US Embassy and Department of State have many free online resources for you to use.

Please visit https://travel.state.gov or https://co.usembassy.gov for more information. Additionally, you can visit these sites to view regular broadcasts from the Consular Section on Facebook and Twitter.

US CONSULATE

