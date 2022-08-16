Viruses, malware and ransomware are the order of the day online. To prevent this malicious software from getting on your device, you can take measures yourself. Is what your operating system has to offer, or do you need more to protect yourself?

Cybercrime is a huge problem. WhatsApp fraud, phishing and help desk fraud are only part of the large amount of crime that takes place digitally today. To protect your PC against viruses, malware and ransomware, it is advisable to install a virus scanner or antivirus program on your device.

What does a virus scanner do?

A virus scanner does not give a 100 percent guarantee that no viruses will end up on your device, but the chance of viruses and other malicious software is considerably smaller.

A virus scanner checks files for the presence of viruses before you open them. Often, the presence of, for example, adware (intrusive pop-ups from advertisements) and spyware (software that keeps track of your data and activities) is also scanned. If a virus is detected, a virus scanner will disable it and remove it.

Which virus scanner do I need?

Windows Defender is present by default on Windows PCs. Is that enough or do you have to install another program? Something is better than nothing of course, and Windows Defender certainly does its job in detecting and removing viruses and malware. However, protection against phishing is lacking, so it is probably better to use another (free) software program.

Viruses are a little rarer on a Mac or MacBook than on Windows PCs, as it already has the necessary security measures in place by default. However, extra protection can do little harm, even if only in the form of a free virus scanner. Most of these programs are suitable for both Windows and macOS.

Which antivirus program you need depends on the activities you perform on your PC. If you only send some e-mails and surf the internet, a simple virus scanner will suffice. If you work with a lot of (company) sensitive information, a more extensive (often paid) program is necessary.

Instead of Windows Defender, you can get started with free virus scanners such as Avast Free Antivirus or Bitdefender Antivirus Free Edition. Customers of Ziggo, KPN, XS4ALL and Freedom Internet can use the antivirus software F-Secure for free on at least one device.

The free software usually shows advertisements about the paid version of the program, such as the addition of extra functions that you do not always need. Paid versions may be a bit more privacy-friendly. Good paid alternatives to Windows Defender are those from Bitdefender, Eset, Norton or McAfee.

Viruses or malware can also end up on a smartphone. This way you can check whether your smartphone is infected.

Other Precautions

A virus scanner or antivirus program on its own is not enough. It is important to take other measures to further reduce the risk of viruses. Part of that is keeping your software up-to-date, from your operating system to the programs on your PC. Software updates do not only bring new functionalities and improvements; they are also provided with the latest security measures for your device.

Another smart measure is to install a firewall. This controls the incoming and outgoing network traffic between your PC and the internet. A firewall ensures that only secure connections can be made. You will receive a warning if you end up on an unsafe website. A firewall can be downloaded separately, but can also be part of a virus scanner.

Password managers and two-step verification

Although you are safer with installing the right software, you are primarily in control of digital security. For example, it is advisable to use unique passwords that are a lot more difficult to guess than 'password123'. A password manager can come in handy to remember the many login details for you.

It is also smart to enable two-step verification (2FA) on all accounts where this is possible. It will then be more difficult for malicious parties to gain access to your account if they only have your password. To log in, for example, a code must be entered from a text message or an app such as Google Authenticator or Microsoft Authenticator.

Finally, it is also not convenient to just click on every link. By hovering your mouse over a link in the browser, you can often see where the link points to. Otherwise you can see the reference by also right-clicking the link address and pasting it into your notepad – not the address bar. In addition, trust your gut feeling. If a link appears to point to unsafe content, it probably is.





