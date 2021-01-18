In the first joint replacement surgery in 1890, German surgeon Themistocles Gluck implanted “carved and movable pieces of ivory” in joints diseased with tuberculosis – beginning with a knee replacement for a 17-year-old girl, according to the medical historian and author. Dr. David Schneider.

The implants used today, as well as those that are made, are radically different from those of Gluck’s day.

In thousands of these procedures, robots are helping surgeons to ensure optimal fit of the new joint.

Amram Weiner, 53-year-old Israeli, speaks to journalists after undergoing the first computerized hip replacement surgery at the hadassah hospital in Jerusalem, February 12, 2004.. AFP Photo Eitan Abramovich.

Although many clinicians continue to perform procedures successfully without your help, the ability of robots to help achieve positioning more precise of implants – often determined by 3D computer modeling of the patient’s joint prior to the actual procedure – its role is likely to increase over the next decade as implants become established. individualize more and that technologies such as augmented reality are integrated into the operating room.

And the replacements themselves have changed.

Over the past century, they have evolved to include metal, plastic and ceramic, and now they’re made of titanium, cobalt chrome and plastics specially reinforced. (The metal-on-metal replacements that caused problems with hip replacements in the past are gone.)

But something more important has also changed: the psychology of patients, specifically, baby boomers.

Now in their 50s, 60s and 70s, they account for about half of the patients for the most common knee and hip replacements.

“This is the first generation that is trying to stay active in an aging setting,” said Dr. Nicholas DiNubile, an orthopedic surgeon in Havertown, Pennsylvania.

“My parents they were not active absolutely.

If they went out and did something and were in pain afterwards, they would never do it again. But many of the baby boomers are active. “

DiNubile, 67, the author of several books on the subject, coined the term “boomeritis “ to describe the wave of sports-related injuries that he had been seeing in his practice among his cohort.

“I’m still trying to play tennis at a high level,” he said. “Sometimes my knees hurt, but i don’t stop“.

This change in attitude is a striking difference in the patient population, and some say it has helped boost progress in orthopedic surgery.

“When I started exercising 30 years ago, if someone had hip pain, we would take an X-ray and even if they had arthritis, and were in their 40s, we would tell them to change their activity and to wait,” said Dr. William Maloney , professor of orthopedic surgery at Stanford University.

No longer. “The technology caught up with the desire of our patients to be active, “he said.

One of the biggest innovations came in the late 1990s and early 2000s, just in time for the boomers of marathon races and tennis matches to begin to show signs of wear and tear.

“The industry found a way to improve implants,” said Robert Cohen, president of digital, robotic and enabling technologies for Stryker’s orthopedic joint replacement division in Mahwah, NJ.

“We used exactly the same plastic – relatively soft but durable – and put it through a post-heat and radiation process that made it even stronger“.

The “highly cross-linked polyethylene” implants significantly reduced the need for revision surgery. “One of the main reasons for the revision was that the polyethylene broke in the replacement joint,” he said.

Thanks to the arrival of the strongest and most durable material, he says, “we have eliminated almost all of that.”

The new implants also helped the times of Recovery they were faster.

“When I was a resident, people were admitted to the hospital for 10 days after a total hip or knee, “said Dr. Dorothy Scarpinato, in Melville, New York.

“Now they take them out after a day or two.” As a result, he added, “people are not as scared of this surgery as they used to be.”

Factors that contribute to shorter hospital stays, Maloney said, include less invasive surgery, accelerated rehabilitation protocols, better pain management methods and the use of regional rather than general anesthesia.

But, Maloney cautions, even though many replacements are now done on an outpatient basis, it is still major surgery.

“People are getting a little arrogant about it, “he said.

The primary risks – infection and blood clots – he notes, are “rare, but if it happens to you, it is a major complication.”

The use of antibiotics and anticoagulants, not to mention surgical hoods and air filtration systems in the operating room, help ensure a good outcome for the vast majority of patients, according to Maloney.

In a 2018 study published in The Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery, the researchers projected that the annual number of total hip replacements would grow to 635,000 by 2030 (a 71% increase) and that the annual number of total knee replacements would grow to 1.26 million (a 85% increase).

Of course, the numbers may decline this year as joint replacements, like many other forms of elective surgery, are delayed in many hospitals due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At Stanford University Medical Center, Maloney said, “We did not do any elective joint replacements between March 13 and May 5.”

There was a delay, he said, although recent pandemic-related restrictions in his state caused many of those who were waiting to postpone their procedures once again.

In addition, he noted, recreational sports activities – the source of wear on many joints – have been severely restricted during closures.

“There are no weekend warriors right now,” he said.

But in the last 20 years, they have provided the impetus behind the growth of these procedures.

The Manhattan Hospital for Special Surgery – which performs more replacements than any other in the country (according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Health Department) – has seen an increase in almost triple in hip and knee replacements, from about 3,500 performed in 2000 to 11,000 in 2019.

Dr. Matthew Sloan of the University of Pennsylvania, lead author of the 2018 study, said that “among older patients, the big driver is desire to be active “.

And that’s not just active like being able to shuffle around the block or play with grandkids without pain.

Dorene Schneider of Heathrow, Florida, 65, had both hips replaced in the early 2000s. Already active, Schneider not only refused to cut back on her exercise, but increase after surgery.

In 2011, he ran his first marathon, seven years after his second hip replacement.

He went on to complete several races, including the 2014 Antarctic Half Marathon and the 2016 New York City Marathon.

Schneider initially ran to raise money for charity. While his pace has slowed as he’s gotten older – now, he says, his running “is more like a brisk walk” – he has discovered many health benefits.

“I used to have blood pressure problems, but not anymore,” Schneider said. “My cholesterol numbers are good and I feel great.” Being active has a lot to do with it. “

Even if your continued high level of activity may mean you will need revision surgery? “That is the price I am willing to pay,” she said.

If Schneider eventually needs new replacements, he will go into a very different operating room than the first ones. Today, Cohen says, models of a bone implant can overlap to a 3D model of a patient’s joint.

“This information is imported directly to the robot in the operating room,” he said, which then “executes the procedure with a level of accuracy and precision we’ve never seen. “

About 1,000 robots made by his company, Cohen says, are helping to make about 15,000 procedures of joint replacement per month in more than 850 hospitals worldwide. That number is expected to increase.

Furthermore, in contrast to Gluck’s contributions (at the time, the surgeon’s new procedure was scrapped by the German medical establishment), the value and durability of joint replacements is well recognized today.

DiNubile predicts that gradual improvements in joint replacement design, components, technologies and techniques will enable even more precise surgeries, the demand for which will likely not decrease.

“I think arthritis and joint deterioration are here to stay,” he said.

c.2021 The New York Times Company