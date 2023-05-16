Sometimes the management of personal finance, salary or economic resources are not enough to cover basic needs. In this situation we can choose ask for a loanHowever, we must be very careful not to fall into fraud.

To know which is the best option for you and your pocket, it is important to verify that the personal loan is provided by a financial institution endorsed and recommended by the Commission for the Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef). Here we tell you in detail which are the institutions that allow you to request a loan online safely.

How to apply for a secure online loan?

The first thing you should know is that all financial entities that operate in Mexico must be registered with the Condusef, which will ensure you find a safe credit option since it will be provided by authorized and supervised financial entities.

These types of entities are required to comply with a series of provisions related to transparency in the information of their loans, costs and terms of their contracts, so that there is clarity about them and thus avoid abusive practices against the contracting parties of this type of credit.

Condusef recommendations to find safe loans

Do not make deposits prior to granting the personal loan. That is, if they ask you for a prior deposit to be able to process your credit, it is most likely a scam. Because the commissions in this type of financial products are usually charged through various percentages in each monthly payment.

That is, if they ask you for a prior deposit to be able to process your credit, it is most likely a scam. Because the commissions in this type of financial products are usually charged through various percentages in each monthly payment. Be wary of those who offer you high amounts which do not correspond to your ability to pay, since although there are institutions that grant personal loans online, without proof of income or that do not consider the Credit Bureau as a determining factor, these correspond to moderate figures, based practically on the trust.

which do not correspond to your ability to pay, since although there are institutions that grant personal loans online, without proof of income or that do not consider the Credit Bureau as a determining factor, these correspond to moderate figures, based practically on the trust. Look for information on the financial institution on its website, company name and means of contact . You can also take into account the reviews and experiences that other users have had with your services. Consider its reputation before making a final decision.

. You can also take into account the reviews and experiences that other users have had with your services. Consider its reputation before making a final decision. Check that you are requesting a loan through a secure site: Verify that the site starts with “https” (Secure Hypertext Transfer Protocol), to send your information reliably. Also verify that the website has published a privacy notice on the processing of your personal data.

Verify that the site starts with “https” (Secure Hypertext Transfer Protocol), to send your information reliably. Also verify that the website has published a privacy notice on the processing of your personal data. Try to be the one who requests the loan and avoid processing it through people or managers of this type of company. If you have any doubts, you can contact the institution, through their official means of contact, to verify that the person really works for them and avoid any deception.

Ask Robin

AskRobin is an application that uses artificial intelligence to find the personal credit that best suits each client. Search a database of hundreds of loans with different interests, amounts and requirements.

To apply for a personal loan in the AskRobin search engine, you need to meet the following requirements: be a Mexican citizen, be over 18 years of age, have an email address, have a cell phone number, have demonstrable income, and have CURP.

Doopla

Doopla is a platform that offers loans and direct investments between people. It is designed for investors. Through this tool they can register, see the status of their investments and invest in one of the applicants.

To be a candidate for a loan at Doopla, you have to register as a user and the following documents: official identification, proof of address, two last pay stubs, two last bank account statements and two personal references with landline numbers.

I lend you

Yo te presto is a platform that offers loans and direct investments between people. Although it doesn’t have an app yet, you can access its website from any device.

To apply for a loan on this platform, you must meet the following requirements: have a good credit history validated by the Credit Bureau, have a bank account in your name and provide proof of income.

Rate

La Tasa is an online platform that offers personal loans between individuals. Although it does not have a mobile application, you can access its services through its website.

To apply for a loan at La Tasa you must meet the following requirements: have a good credit history, have a minimum income of 9 thousand pesos and present proof of income and address.