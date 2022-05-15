Mexico.- The Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) is looking for staff to join the newly created Olmeca-Maya-Mexica Airport, Railway and Auxiliary Services GroupSA de CV, for which it disclosed the requirements for various areas of work.

As of May 13, 2022 the Sedena started the hiring process of professional personnel and skilled labor to join the so-called Olmec-Maya-Mexica Group fulfilling a series of requirements.

The work areas for which Sedena offers vacancies range from administrative, legal and communications positions, to civilian and retired military for specialized labor. These are the groups for which work is offered:

Administration and finance

Human Resources

Inspection

Legal (litigation; advisory and corporate law)

Business and Marketing

Strategic Planning

Communication

Logistics

Information and Communication Technologies

Transparency

actuary

Rail and airport transport

air and rail control

Mechanical, electrical, electronic and industrial engineering

Those who wish to join the Olmec-Maya-Maya Group must meet the following requirements established by Sedena:

Mexican citizenship, in full exercise of political and civil rights

Bachelor’s degree completed, with title and professional license.

Be of legal age when applying

Not have convictions for an irrevocable sentence of intentional crime, not be disqualified from public service or be subject to criminal proceedings.

Military service card (with release sheet in the case of men).

Do not use psychotropic substances, narcotics or others that produce similar effects or suffer from alcoholism.

Not have tattoos in visible places when wearing formal attire. If there is one, its maximum dimension must be 10 x 10 cm, with images that are not offensive to morality, advocate crime or constitute an expression of hate speech. If you have more than one tattoo, they should not be greater than 10% of the body surface.

Sign consent and/or commitment to submit to the corresponding evaluations, with the provision for Sedena to carry out the necessary investigations and accept the result of the recruitment, selection and evaluation process, as well as to abide by the rules and provisions issued in disciplinary matters the Olmec-Maya-Mexica Group.

Have aptitude for the performance of their functions in the public service.

Not belong to the ecclesiastical state, nor be a minister of any religious cult.

Availability to travel and/or change residence.

Have email.

If you are interested in any of the vacancies offered by Sedena, you can call 55-2122-13-10 Ext. 6150 or 55-1553-4333, send your request to the email gafsaomm@sedena.gob.mx, or go to the facilities of the Olmeca-Maya-Mexica Group, entering through gate 8 of Military Camp No. 1-A, “General Álvaro Obregón”, in Naucalpan de Juárez, State of Mexico.

“With these actions, the Mexican Army and Air Force endorse their commitment to ensure and safeguard the well-being of citizens, contributing to the Government of Mexico, by carrying out civic actions and social works, which tend to the progress of the country”, highlighted the Sedena at the end of his statement.