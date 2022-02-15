Mexico City.- The Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA), is very close to starting operations and therefore various aviation companies continue to make progress in preparations to take off from the huge concrete runway in Santa Lucía, one of them is looking for workers who can support the tasks to make the terminal.

Aeromar, a Mexican company founded in 1987, has opened vacancies to work in its team as a Passenger Services Agent at the Felipe Ángeles International Airport terminal.

Through its official website, the travel agency provided various information for those interested who wish to apply as a Passenger Service Agent.

“We are a Mexican regional airline with private capital, based in Mexico City. At Aeromar we have the strong conviction of being the leading airline in regional connectivity, recognized for its warmth and excellence in service,” mentions the description of the vacancy .

Requirements:

– At least 2 years experience in customer service, preferably in the tourism sector

– Intermediate-Advanced English

– Availability to rotate shifts

– Live near the Airport

Your main functions will be:

– Control the reception and boarding of flights

– Provide customer service and guidance

– Resolution of conflicts and claims

– Check reservations, flight status, support with documentary procedures

Work zone: Felipe Angeles International Airport

The job offer also mentions that these vacancies are open to people of indistinct gender, as well as their marital status.

It should be noted that in its publication, Aeromar does not specify the release that your future employees will have, only that it will be signed under a basic contracting scheme.

If you wish to apply, you can do so by entering the following web page; (www.evaluatest.com/aeromar/evaluate/IUEvaluacion/AeromarBolsatrabajo.asp).