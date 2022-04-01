Mexico. Apparently Christian Nodal misses his ex-girlfriend Belinda and some images that he shares on his social networks would prove it.

Through Instagram Christian Nodal publishes a video with which he causes controversy between his and Belinda’s fans, since a crying child appears and implies that it may be him, sad, crying because he could miss the famous singer of themes like Light without gravity.

Some Nodal fans point out that in the images he shares of the crying child he sees himself reflected and is suffering for Belindaalthough he has not written it in his own handwriting until now on his social networks.

In the message to said video, Nodal writes: “2022 is going to be my year. 3 months into 2022” (2022 will be my year. 3 months of 2022).

On February 12, Christian Nodal posted on Instagram that his romantic relationship with Belinda had come to an end and he asked for respect for both of them, he would also not give interviews or more statements about it and he has done so, and Belinda has not touched on the subject of the rupture.

Read more: Sergio Sepúlveda is absent from Venga la Alegría and his fans question: “Is TV Azteca leaving you?”

Christian Nodal continues to triumph with his concerts in the Mexican Republic and in the USA, while Belinda is in Spain promoting the Netflix series Welcome to Eden, in which she participates and which will soon be on said streaming platform.