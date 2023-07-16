It is very common for people who maintain more than one bank account make transfers between the same accounts, however, it is important to be careful with these financial movementsbecause we could generate a problem with the tax authority.

According to article 93 of the Income Tax Law (ISR), there are bank transactions for which which taxes should be paidwhile others are exempt from these.

It is important that taxpayers exercise caution in order to prevent the Tax Administration Service (SAT) from registering these movements as additional income; so the key is found in the concepts used when carrying out the transactions.

If you make transfers between your own financial accountsthis can be interpreted as new income, which can cause you problems with the SAT. This is why it is crucial that you check the origin of the funds used in transfer.

It is important to note that the SAT does not impose fines or penalties for making transfers between own accounts.

In case the SAT review your transfers, all you have to do is prove that it is a transfer between your own accounts. In order to verify this and make it clear that this does not constitute additional incomethe following documents are recommended:

– Bank account statements of both accounts involved in the transfer.

– Copy of the receipt where the amount of the transfer is specified.

– Details of the account where the deposit comes from.

– Form of payment used in the transfer.

– Transfer report number.

– Number and name of the bank account where the departure of the deposit is evidenced.

– Origin of the amount deposited.

It is important to highlight that the SAT has the ability to track some bank transfers in case of suspicions related to illegal activities.

For this reason, it is essential to be transparent with the concepts used in the transfers. Must be avoid using words or phrases that refer to illegal activities, false names or illegal products, as this could raise unnecessary suspicions.

Haven’t you taken a tour of Amazon? Look in THIS LINK your best products