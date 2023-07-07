In recent years, the cases of couples living in the same home without being married have increased. Everyone is free to decide how they want to share their life with the person they love, but keep in mind that they may lose some rights if they do not formalize their union.

For this reason, many resort to registering as a common-law couple in their autonomous community. The Supreme Court explains that the de facto couple is the one created by the coexistence of two people, on a daily, stable basis, with a consolidated temporary permanence and, in addition, practiced publicly.

Currently, people go to live with their partner before getting married or becoming a common-law partner. In some cases, they even do not contemplate the possibility of carrying out this type of procedure. However, for certain issues it is advisable, at least, to register as a common-law partner with your boyfriend, since various problems can arise. For example, if a member of the couple dies and they share a house, since there is no will, the couple will not have the right to inherit the part of the house that belonged to the deceased.

The rights when registering as a common-law couple



Recognized de facto couples have several rights, which if they decide to live as a couple without getting married or registering as a de facto union, they will not be able to dispose of them. Europa Press has collected some of the examples listed by José Gariel Ortolá, family lawyer:

– Access to adoption: only spouses and formalized domestic partners can access adoption.

– Labor rights (days off due to serious illness or death of a family member): unrecognized unions cannot have work permits involving the other member. For example, days off due to serious illness or death of a family member.

– Health care: the law recognizes that Public Health assists both the spouse and the registered common-law partner of the insured.

– Pensions: the public pension system recognizes this benefit to the partner of the deceased (joined in marriage or formalized domestic partnership).

– Leases: if a member of the married couple or formalized couple dies, the one who survives has the right to keep the lease.

– Scholarships. The public system allows married couples and formalized partnerships to have access to this type of subsidies.

– Help.

How to register as a common-law couple in the Region of Murcia



According to the CARM website, to register as a common-law couple in the Region of Murcia it is necessary to make a registration application and provide the following documentation:

– Application for registration of union of Fact Couples.

– Public deed granted jointly by both members of the couple.

– Or, if this is not the case, the following documentation:

Proof of identity (ID card or passport).

Accreditation of emancipation, if applicable. Certificate issued by the Civil Registry or Judicial Judgment.

Accreditation of the civil status of both through certification from the Civil Registry or equivalent in the case of foreigners.

Certificate of registration of at least one of them in one of the municipalities of the Region of Murcia.

Responsible declaration stating: not having a relationship by consanguinity or adoption in a direct or collateral line in the third degree and not being registered in another Register of Domestic Partnerships.

Proof of having paid the ‘T010 fee’ for registration in official records of the Region of Murcia.