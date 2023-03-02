Baja California.- Volaris, one of the low-cost Mexican airlines, is looking for mechanical personnel or recent maintenance graduates to add to its ranks.

The airline recently published on its social networks that it has a job offer for people who live in Tijuana Baja California.

“The #FamiliaVolaris continues to grow. We are looking for you! Take note and attend our recruitment in Tijuana,” he wrote on social networks.

According to what was published in the area of Volaris job board, the massive recruitment for class 1 mechanics will be next Friday March 3 inside the Hotel Gamma Tijuana from 11:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., located at Blvd Tijuana no. 17226 Col Norte, Otay Constituents.

Those interested must submit a copy of the license on both sides, psychophysical exam and updated CV.

Other requirements for applicants to belong to the company you will fly are:

Education: Technical Career in Engines and Gliders It is essential to have a Class 1 License and a current psychophysical exam

English: Intermediate/ reading and comprehension of manuals

Experience: minimum of 1 year in line maintenance functions / desirable use and management of Airbus family equipment

As an observation, they state they must have availability to roll shifts and correct interpretation of technical manuals.

The job offer for mechanics is not the only opportunity that the airline has because on its portal you can also check the requirements to be part of you will fly as Technical Warehouseman, Licensed Overseer, Back Office Specialist and USA International Sales Leader.