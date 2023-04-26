The levels of insecurity in some entities of the country stand out more than others, in the case of Mexico City there are some municipalities with higher and lower levels of perception of security by their inhabitants.

And it is that the CDMX is considered one of the most dangerous capitals worldwide; However, within this danger there are municipalities that are more insecure than others, according to the INEGI.

These are Tláhuac, Iztapalapa, Iztacalco, Cuauhtémoc and Gustavo A. Madero considered as hot spots of insecurity in the current month of April, according to the most recent results of the National Survey of Urban Public Security, carried out by INEGI.

The safest city halls in CDMX

This survey also reveals a decrease in the perception of insecurity in some municipalities of Mexico City such as Alvaro Obregon and Miguel Hidalgoconsidered the safest in the entity for the third consecutive year.