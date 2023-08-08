South Florida (United States) is facing “excessive heat” on Tuesday that, according to local media, could break the current record of 36 degrees Celsius, reached last July, with a thermal sensation of 43 degrees Celsius along the coast. east of the state

The National Weather Service (NWS) warned of an “excessive heat” in force until 7 pm local time (6 pm Colombia time), with maximum rates of up to 46 degrees Celsius “possible”.

The NWS issues alerts when the heat index is expected to hover between 40 and 43 degrees Celsius for several hours.

Also, the observatory issues an “excessive heat” warning when the index is expected to reach 46 degrees Celsius.

“Drink plenty of fluids and limit outdoor activities,” the NWS recommended.

For its part, local television cbs4 advanced that for the next few days South Florida will be “flirting” with a new record heat index as maximum temperatures continue to rise above 32 degrees Celsius.

Heat waves in the United States.

The “excessive heat” warning issued for Tuesday covers Miami-Dade, Monroe, Broward and Palm Beach counties, all in South Florida.

On July 7, Miami International Airport (MIA) registered a record temperature of 36 degrees Celsius.

It is not only, the national observatory then added, a record for that date, but also “it is the highest temperature observed at the Miami airport since July 2020”, when 35 degrees Celsius was recorded.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the scientific arm of the United Nations, warned in July that it can be expected that temperatures continue to rise, after June’s record as the hottest in recorded history and two average daily temperature records.

The organization explained that sea surface temperatures have also broken records in May and June when the El Niño phenomenon began to develop, which is expected to increase the heat both on land and in the oceans and lead to temperatures more extremes and waves of marine heat.

Storms in the eastern United States

Meanwhile, At least two people died and thousands of people lost power on Tuesday in the eastern United Statesafter the violent storms that hit almost the entire region.

More than 1,700 domestic flights were canceled and more than 8,000 were delayed on Monday due to weather conditions, the FlightAware website reported.

Rain, wind and hail lashed nearly the entire US east coast, from Alabama to New York, where tornado warnings were issued.

A 28-year-old man died in Alabama after being struck by lightning in the parking lot of an industrial estate, a local ABC network reported.

And in South Carolina, a 15-year-old teenager died after a tree fell in front of his grandparents’ house, a local CBS network reported.

Nearly 600,000 people were without power Tuesday morning on the East Coastaccording to the website poweroutage.us.

The National Weather Service (NWS) had forecast a “moderate risk” of dangerous storms, with wind gusts of up to more than 128 km/h.

Some regions are still at risk of flooding, although in most areas, the situation has calmed down.

The NWS warned of a risk of flash flooding in Washington and neighboring Virginia cities of Arlington and Alexandria until 02:45 a.m. Tuesday (0645 GMT)..

The storms coincide with the high temperatures registered in the southern United States, specifically in Texas, Louisiana and Florida, where temperatures are expected to reach 42ºC this Tuesday.

Scientists say that climate change amplifies the intensity and frequency of extreme weather events around the world.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE and AFP