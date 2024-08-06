According to the criteria of
Next, the amount of rain that fell in your city during the last 48 hoursaccording to estimates from the United States Weather Service.
Hillsborough County
- Ruskin – 10.54 inches (267.7 mm)
- View of the river – 9.02 inches (229.1 mm)
- Valrico – 8.21 inches (208.5 mm)
- Brandon – 7.39 inches (187.7 mm)
- City of plants – 6.81 inches (173 mm)
- Tampa – 5.91 inches (150.1 mm)
Pinellas County
- Pinellas Park – 12.11 inches (307.6 mm)
- St. Petersburg – 10.34 inches (262.6 mm)
- Clearwater Beach – 10.25 inches (260.3 mm)
- Palm Harbor – 9.83 inches (249.7 mm)
- Long – 8.49 inches (215.6 mm)
- Oldsmar – 8.27 inches (210.1 mm)
- Tarpon Springs – 7.95 inches (201.9 mm)
Manatee County
- Lakewood Ranch – 16.56 inches (420.6 mm)
- Parrish – 14.66 inches (372.4 mm)
- DeSoto Lakes – 12.03 inches (305.6 mm)
- Bradenton – 11.88 inches (301.8 mm)
- Palmetto – 6.45 inches (163.8 mm)
Sarasota County
- Siesta Key – 12.57 inches (319.3 mm)
- Sarasota – 11.88 inches (301.8 mm)
- Osprey – 10.82 inches (274.8 mm)
- Venice – 6.78 inches (172.2 mm)
- Englewood – 6.54 inches (166.1 mm)
- Port North – 4.87 inches (123.7 mm)
Pasco County
- Wesley Chapel – 8.96 inches (227.6 mm)
- Vacation – 8.55 inches (217.2 mm)
- Zephyrhills – 7.70 inches (195.6 mm)
- New Port Richey – 7.49 inches (190.2 mm)
- Dade City – 6.92 inches (175.8 mm)
- Land O’Lakes -6.84 inches (173.7 mm)
Polk County
- Mulberry – 7.06 inches (179.3 mm)
- Lakeland – 6.61 inches (167.9 mm)
- Polk City – 5.98 inches (151.9 mm)
- Bartow – 3.98 inches (101.1 mm)
- Winter Haven – 3.49 inches (88.65 mm)
Hernando County
- Spring Hill – 6.77 inches (172 mm)
- Weeki Wachee – 6.41 inches (162.8 mm)
- Brooksville – 4.89 inches (124.2 mm)
Citrus County
- Flower City – 7.04 inches (178.8 mm)
- River Crystal – 6.99 inches (177.5 mm)
- Homosassa – 5.57 inches (141.5 mm)
- Inverness – 5.69 inches (144.5 mm)
Highlands County
- Sebring – 3.34 inches (84.84 mm)
- Lake Placid – 2.59 inches (65.79 mm)
Florida counties under state of emergency
- Alachua
- Baker
- Bay
- Bradford
- Calhoun
- Charlotte
- Citrus
- Clay
- Collier
- Columbia
- Dixie
- Duval
- Escambia
- Flagler
- Franklin
- Gadsden
- Gilchrist
- Gulf
- Hamilton
- Hernando
- Hillsborough
- Holmes
- Jackson
- Jefferson
- Lafayette
- Lake
- read
- Lion
- Levy
- Liberty
- Madison
- Manatee
- Marion
- Monroe
- Nassau
- Okaloosa
- Orange
- Osceola
- Pasco
- Pinellas
- Polk
- Putnam
- Santa Rosa
- Sarasota
- Seminole
- St. Johns
- Sumter
- Suwannee
- Taylor
- Union
- Volusia
- Wakulla
- Walton
- Washington
