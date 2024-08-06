According to the criteria of

Next, the amount of rain that fell in your city during the last 48 hoursaccording to estimates from the United States Weather Service.

Hillsborough County

Ruskin – 10.54 inches (267.7 mm)

– 10.54 inches (267.7 mm) View of the river – 9.02 inches (229.1 mm)

– 9.02 inches (229.1 mm) Valrico – 8.21 inches (208.5 mm)

– 8.21 inches (208.5 mm) Brandon – 7.39 inches (187.7 mm)

– 7.39 inches (187.7 mm) City of plants – 6.81 inches (173 mm)

– 6.81 inches (173 mm) Tampa – 5.91 inches (150.1 mm)

Pinellas County

Pinellas Park – 12.11 inches (307.6 mm)

– 12.11 inches (307.6 mm) St. Petersburg – 10.34 inches (262.6 mm)

– 10.34 inches (262.6 mm) Clearwater Beach – 10.25 inches (260.3 mm)

– 10.25 inches (260.3 mm) Palm Harbor – 9.83 inches (249.7 mm)

– 9.83 inches (249.7 mm) Long – 8.49 inches (215.6 mm)

– 8.49 inches (215.6 mm) Oldsmar – 8.27 inches (210.1 mm)

– 8.27 inches (210.1 mm) Tarpon Springs – 7.95 inches (201.9 mm)

Manatee County

Lakewood Ranch – 16.56 inches (420.6 mm)

– 16.56 inches (420.6 mm) Parrish – 14.66 inches (372.4 mm)

– 14.66 inches (372.4 mm) DeSoto Lakes – 12.03 inches (305.6 mm)

– 12.03 inches (305.6 mm) Bradenton – 11.88 inches (301.8 mm)

– 11.88 inches (301.8 mm) Palmetto – 6.45 inches (163.8 mm)

Sarasota County

Siesta Key – 12.57 inches (319.3 mm)

– 12.57 inches (319.3 mm) Sarasota – 11.88 inches (301.8 mm)

– 11.88 inches (301.8 mm) Osprey – 10.82 inches (274.8 mm)

– 10.82 inches (274.8 mm) Venice – 6.78 inches (172.2 mm)

– 6.78 inches (172.2 mm) Englewood – 6.54 inches (166.1 mm)

– 6.54 inches (166.1 mm) Port North – 4.87 inches (123.7 mm)

Pasco County

Wesley Chapel – 8.96 inches (227.6 mm)

– 8.96 inches (227.6 mm) Vacation – 8.55 inches (217.2 mm)

– 8.55 inches (217.2 mm) Zephyrhills – 7.70 inches (195.6 mm)

– 7.70 inches (195.6 mm) New Port Richey – 7.49 inches (190.2 mm)

– 7.49 inches (190.2 mm) Dade City – 6.92 inches (175.8 mm)

– 6.92 inches (175.8 mm) Land O’Lakes -6.84 inches (173.7 mm)

Polk County

Mulberry – 7.06 inches (179.3 mm)

– 7.06 inches (179.3 mm) Lakeland – 6.61 inches (167.9 mm)

– 6.61 inches (167.9 mm) Polk City – 5.98 inches (151.9 mm)

– 5.98 inches (151.9 mm) Bartow – 3.98 inches (101.1 mm)

– 3.98 inches (101.1 mm) Winter Haven – 3.49 inches (88.65 mm)

Hernando County

Spring Hill – 6.77 inches (172 mm)

– 6.77 inches (172 mm) Weeki Wachee – 6.41 inches (162.8 mm)

– 6.41 inches (162.8 mm) Brooksville – 4.89 inches (124.2 mm)

Citrus County

Flower City – 7.04 inches (178.8 mm)

– 7.04 inches (178.8 mm) River Crystal – 6.99 inches (177.5 mm)

– 6.99 inches (177.5 mm) Homosassa – 5.57 inches (141.5 mm)

– 5.57 inches (141.5 mm) Inverness – 5.69 inches (144.5 mm)

Highlands County

Sebring – 3.34 inches (84.84 mm)

– 3.34 inches (84.84 mm) Lake Placid – 2.59 inches (65.79 mm)

The NHC is providing ongoing reports on Hurricane Debby. Photo:NHC Share

Florida counties under state of emergency