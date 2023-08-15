Home page World

From: Giorgia Grimaldi

Split

Alcohol, cigarettes, sitting too long: new figures from a study show how unhealthy our lives are. But by no means to the same extent everywhere.

How healthy is Germany? The German Health Insurance (DKV) report, a survey on the health behavior of German citizens, has been dealing with this question since 2010. On behalf of the DKV, the German Sport University Cologne (DSHS) carried out and evaluated the survey again in cooperation with the Institute for Sport Science at the Julius-Maximilians University in Würzburg.

In which federal state do the healthiest Germans live? © Panthermedia/Cavan Images/IMAGO. Edited by BuzzFeed Germany

Between February 13 and March 16, 2023, a total of 2,800 residents in Germany were asked about their subjective state of health. Physical activity at work and in leisure time, eating habits, alcohol and nicotine consumption and dealing with stress all play a role. A new study by the University Hospital of Würzburg shows that men and women react very differently to stress.

But not only these criteria influence our health. New trends are regularly circulating on social media platforms like TikTok, which health experts say are problematic, for example the “Barbie Feet Challenge‘ or tanning trends, in which strange tools are used to try to achieve the desired skin color.

TikTok trends promise a flawless tan, including the motif of your choice. © Screenshots TikTok @georgedutraferea/ @summer_girl_2022_/ Collage BuzzFeed News Germany

Health study shows: Germans sit too long

Sitting behavior was analyzed as a new criterion this year. According to the study, every German will sit an average of 9.2 hours per working day this year, and the trend is rising. According to the authors of the study, the workday sitting time has increased continuously by more than 1.5 hours in the last seven years. This is problematic because sitting for long periods increases the risk of illness and can shorten life expectancy.

The younger age groups in particular sit too long, averaging more than ten hours. Experts recommend reducing sitting times, for example by walking more.

Discrepancy between self-assessment and reality

According to the study around two thirds of Germans feel healthy. But the evaluation shows how far off the mark we are with our self-assessment, because only 17 percent actually meet the criteria (called “benchmarks” in the study) for an all-round healthy life.

The healthiest people live in the Southwest

In a nationwide comparison, there are clear differences: One in five of the people from Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland, Baden-Württemberg and those surveyed from Saxony manage to exercise enough, eat healthily, avoid cigarettes and alcohol and deal well with stress . With this score, they are far ahead in a Germany-wide comparison. In North Rhine-Westphalia, not even every eighth person can do that.

20.9% 20.7% 20.0% 19.6% 18.6% 18.5% 18.4% 18.3% 17.8% 17.3% 15.3% 13.6% 13.4% 12.2%

Hamburg and Hesse are also far behind. The study shows: Germany obviously has a need for exercise.

Are you a federal state professional? Then put your knowledge to the test in the photo quiz!