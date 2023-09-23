This Saturday, September 23, the Guadalajara Sports Club will return to activity on the corresponding matchday 9 of the Apertura 2023 tournament, after last weekend it was beaten and humiliated by its staunch rival, Club América in the National Classic 4-0 .
For this reason, after such a devastating result for the fans, they have demanded that the coaching staff led by Veljko Paunovic that Yael Padilla and Victor Guzman return to the starting table.
To begin with, the game between Chivas and Pachuca is expected at the Akron Stadium, the coach Veljko Paunovic make several changes. One of the most anticipated is the return of Victor Guzmanwho did not see minutes in the National Classic.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
In this way, prior to the game in Guadalajara, the journalist Rodrigo Camacho He asked a question on Twitter about the formation that should go out to play against the Tuzos.
After more than a hundred comments, the majority of fans asked for the return of the Pocho Guzman and Yael Padilla in the team, players who have proven to be key when they are at their best and when they receive confidence.
Likewise, other fans ask Veljko Paunovic that puts the title to Óscar Whalley, Tala Rangel, Alan Mozo and Juan Brígido. While others call for benching Erick Gutierrez and Alexis Vega.
#listen #players #Chivas #fans #starters