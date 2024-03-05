After the 3-0 defeat by the Cruz Azul Football Club against Club Deportivo Guadalajara on Matchday 10 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament, a sector of the red and white fans have questioned and pointed out the performance of Raúl 'Tala' Rangelsince many say that he could have done more to avoid the defeat at the Azteca Stadium.
Through the platform of has placed Oscar Whalley as owner in the Concacaf Champions Cup 2024.
According to information from ESPNthe coaching staff headed by Fernando Gago He will maintain his trust in the goalkeeper of Spanish descent and will start in the round of 16 series against the Águilas, just as he did in the first round against Forge.
It is worth mentioning that this would not be just any opportunity, since Whalley It is not exempt from the fact that after an outstanding performance against a rival of the magnitude of the azulcrema team, current champion of Mexican soccer and staunch rival of the Guadalajara team, he could compete with the youth squad.felling' in ownership in the league.
Without a doubt, the confrontation against the capital team can represent a golden opportunity for the 29-year-old goalkeeper, but at the same time, it is a double-edged sword, because if things do not go well, everything could remain the same or worse for him in his participation with the team.
