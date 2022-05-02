The swimming It is one of the most complete sports, since being an aerobic exercise it helps to strengthen strength, increase resistance and improve flexibility, being an activity suitable for all people.

The weight of a person in the water is approximately 10 percent, it increases mobility helping people with injuries or limited mobility to perform this sport without any problem.

Pregnant, people with overweight, arthritis and joint pain can practice swimming without the risk of suffering a contracture or worsening of your condition.

It helps control weight

Under optimal conditions and with high intensity, a person can lose 500 to 600 calories by swimming for an hour. Healthy habit that should be implemented to overweight people.

fight diseases

Conditions such as asthma, diabetes or cholesterol can be controlled by swimming, as it is an aerobic exercise, it lowers blood cholesterol levels and generates greater insulin sensitivity.

By taking in air and being a humid environment, it helps people with lung diseases.

improve concentration

It is an activity where both cerebral hemispheres are activated, generates better neuronal links and allows better oxygenation of the brain.

Avoid stress and depression

Submerging yourself under water, maintaining control of your breathing automatically produces a relaxing effect on your body. If this activity is maintained constantly, the body releases endorphins, generating a feeling of well-being and positive attitudes.

It is important to carry out this practice responsibly and under the supervision of a professional, in optimal places with adequate conditions to receive all the benefits that this sport brings.